Over time, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has emerged as the most popular cricket memer in the country. That is saying something because we have only about a million cricket memers in India.

His tweets are cheeky, relatable, and always make us smile. Here are a few examples.

1. This was his interaction with Michael Vaughan last night. We feel you, Wasim.

2. Happy Halloween, indeed.

3. It was like this, wasn't it?

4. Congratulations to Indians who decided against it.

5. Mahi is synonymous with comebacks.

6. Fair, Prithvi.

7. Applies to a lot of people on Twitter.

8. Full family function feels.

IPL teams to new players on their first day of training 😅 @PunjabKingsIPL #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/z03hmFSPB2 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 18, 2021

9. Legit.

MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021 😄 pic.twitter.com/xhJtxqes7m — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2021

10. It's a good team, it's a very good team.

After this tweet Team India pulled off:

SCG

Gabba

Lord's

Oval. #ENGvIND https://t.co/FT0eFgiau0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 6, 2021

He is fun, we like him.