Over time, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has emerged as the most popular cricket memer in the country. That is saying something because we have only about a million cricket memers in India.
His tweets are cheeky, relatable, and always make us smile. Here are a few examples.
1. This was his interaction with Michael Vaughan last night. We feel you, Wasim.
#INDvsNZ #T20WorldCup21 https://t.co/91xMbmsE1V pic.twitter.com/L9MOTNdqSb— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 31, 2021
2. Happy Halloween, indeed.
Happy Halloween Indian fans 🎃 #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/22v9EV0Mdc— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 31, 2021
3. It was like this, wasn't it?
Rest of the cricket world watching #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup 😏 pic.twitter.com/MGYhPXWvpe— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 24, 2021
4. Congratulations to Indians who decided against it.
Indian fans and Pakistani fans today 😉 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NKUqF8OMY4— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 24, 2021
5. Mahi is synonymous with comebacks.
MS Dhoni this season: #CSKvKKR #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/UIt6m9UI4A— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021
6. Fair, Prithvi.
Prithvi hitting 2 sixes to Lord Shardul #DCvCSK #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/JxSACjGDyQ— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 10, 2021
7. Applies to a lot of people on Twitter.
https://t.co/MF5pXdZ75N pic.twitter.com/ji89362t2h— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 10, 2021
8. Full family function feels.
IPL teams to new players on their first day of training 😅 @PunjabKingsIPL #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/z03hmFSPB2— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 18, 2021
9. Legit.
MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021 😄 pic.twitter.com/xhJtxqes7m— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2021
10. It's a good team, it's a very good team.
After this tweet Team India pulled off:— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 6, 2021
SCG
Gabba
Lord's
Oval. #ENGvIND https://t.co/FT0eFgiau0
He is fun, we like him.