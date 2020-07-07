Ms Dhoni has the quickest hands in the East.

Actually, that's not accurate. He has the quickest hands in the entire world. And anyone who wants to disagree must be sat down and made to watch the highlight reels of Dhoni using the speed force to stump batsmen out.

Oh, and BTW, remember this?

Anyhow back to watching highlight reels, it is what we'll be doing right now- watching a highlight package of 15 of MS Dhoni's classic stumping.

I mean guys, not that any of you disagree with me before watching this video, but this must really cement your belief that we were in the presence of a once-in-a-lifetime genius.