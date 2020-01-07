It's a shame the first T20 between India and Sri Lanka couldn't take place. It's an absolute shame.

Because Guwahati was prepared, waiting and singing.

In a video uploaded by the BCCI, you can hear the fans at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium singing Vande Mataram and 'goosebump-inducing' is an understatement to define it.

I know we often say a video or a picture is the 'best thing on the internet', but this really is.

And with all that's going on in India, this serves as a beautiful reminder that there is nothing bigger, or more important than the country.

Vande Mataram - Praise to you, Mother.

Goosebumps — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) January 5, 2020

Damn 🔥🔥 — Cricket Fanatic🏏 (@ACricfanatic) January 5, 2020

2011 World Cup final yaad a gaya 😢. — 🐨 (@BrutalBhau) January 5, 2020

This is exhilarating 😍 — Akshara (@Akshacriccrazy) January 5, 2020

🔥🔥 Goosebumps — Praveen Steven ❤️ (@its_praveen_) January 5, 2020

Mind blowing .... — Hardik Parekh (@hardikparekh8) January 5, 2020

Vander Mataram ! Goosebumps while watching ! 🇮🇳 — Vijay Shankar Fans Club (@ShankarClub) January 5, 2020

This is what cricket does.