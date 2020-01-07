It's a shame the first T20 between India and Sri Lanka couldn't take place. It's an absolute shame. 

Because Guwahati was prepared, waiting and singing. 

Barsapara Cricket Stadium
Source: YouTube/Shankar Das

In a video uploaded by the BCCI, you can hear the fans at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium singing Vande Mataram and 'goosebump-inducing' is an understatement to define it. 

I know we often say a video or a picture is the 'best thing on the internet', but this really is. 

And with all that's going on in India, this serves as a beautiful reminder that there is nothing bigger, or more important than the country. 

Vande Mataram - Praise to you, Mother.

This is what cricket does. 