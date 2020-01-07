It's a shame the first T20 between India and Sri Lanka couldn't take place. It's an absolute shame.
Because Guwahati was prepared, waiting and singing.
In a video uploaded by the BCCI, you can hear the fans at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium singing Vande Mataram and 'goosebump-inducing' is an understatement to define it.
I know we often say a video or a picture is the 'best thing on the internet', but this really is.
Guwahati, you beauty 😍#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/QuZAq7i1E3— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020
And with all that's going on in India, this serves as a beautiful reminder that there is nothing bigger, or more important than the country.
Vande Mataram - Praise to you, Mother.
Goosebumps— Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) January 5, 2020
Damn 🔥🔥— Cricket Fanatic🏏 (@ACricfanatic) January 5, 2020
2011 World Cup final yaad a gaya 😢.— 🐨 (@BrutalBhau) January 5, 2020
This is exhilarating 😍— Akshara (@Akshacriccrazy) January 5, 2020
Mind blowing ....— Hardik Parekh (@hardikparekh8) January 5, 2020
Vander Mataram ! Goosebumps while watching ! 🇮🇳— Vijay Shankar Fans Club (@ShankarClub) January 5, 2020