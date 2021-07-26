Mirabai Chanu recently returned to India with a silver medal in the women's 49kg category she won at the Tokyo Olympics. As she arrived at the Delhi airport on Monday, the sportsperson was greeted with a warm welcome.

The Delhi airport staff cheered her on as she walked out. Slogans were repeated with fervour, and applause followed her at every step. The Indian weightlifter took the mandatory RT-PCR test as soon as she arrived and was greeted with a congratulatory bouquet of flowers.

I am really happy on winning silver medal in #Tokyo2020 for my country....It's really a dream come true for me. I would like to dedicate this medal to my country and would like to thank a billion prayers of all Indians which were with me during this journey.

- Mirabai Chanu

Here is the video.

#WATCH | Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu receives a warm welcome as the staff at the Delhi airport cheered for her upon her arrival from #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/VonxVMHmeo — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Many people welcomed the weightlifter in the comments as well.

Thank you for making India proud 🙏🏻 — राकेश व्यास 🇮🇳 (@VYASRakesh9) July 26, 2021

Beautiful gesture

Welcome mam💐❤️ — mr.areesh_hussain (@AreeshHusain786) July 26, 2021

Great to see her getting the respect and welcome she deserves. — Mansi Choudhary (@Mansi451) July 26, 2021

She's made us all so proud!