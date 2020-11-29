The India-Australia ODI series, which is one the first one's to allow crowds in the ground after the COVID-19 outbreak saw an extremely risky move. But this very difficult play was not by the players but from one of the audience members who came to watch the match. 

During the second innings of the game, a man who was sporting an Indian jersey proposed to his girlfriend with the Australian jersey. In complete shock, the girlfriend said "yes".

But the best part of this proposal was that along with the audience, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who was fielding during that time also lauded this act.  

Twitter lauded this out-of-the-box proposal. 

Can someone please find us a duhla like this as well? 