The India-Australia ODI series, which is one the first one's to allow crowds in the ground after the COVID-19 outbreak saw an extremely risky move. But this very difficult play was not by the players but from one of the audience members who came to watch the match.

During the second innings of the game, a man who was sporting an Indian jersey proposed to his girlfriend with the Australian jersey. In complete shock, the girlfriend said "yes".

But the best part of this proposal was that along with the audience, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who was fielding during that time also lauded this act.

Was this the riskiest play of the night? 💍



She said yes - and that's got @GMaxi_32's approval! 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7vM8jyJ305 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

Twitter lauded this out-of-the-box proposal.

Sometimes there is more to life .. warmed my heart! Well done mate! Beautiful moment ! — Tunku Adhikari (@tunkuadhikari) November 29, 2020

Here india and Australia both won — Kaustuv Vats (@VatsKaustuv) November 29, 2020

How awesome 😎 — Ben Beech (@BenBeech22) November 29, 2020

Match made in heaven (@scg )💕💕💕 — Hardik Shah (@HardikS95862420) November 29, 2020

It's beautiful ❤️ — Gautam Jack (@GautamJack6) November 29, 2020

Can someone please find us a duhla like this as well?