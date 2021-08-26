Recently, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was seen having 'black water' which has increased people's curiosity about the product.

And here we try to find out what exactly it is.

So it gets its name because of the fact that it is alkaline water black in colour.

It's apparently better at hydration and is filled with pH that is good for the skin and other things like immunity and general physical well-being.

It apparently helps you with diabetes and cholesterol issues, and keeps weight in check, making it a special fluid.

The molecules of black water are smaller which means they are easily absorbed by the cells in the body and they are also faster in retaining the nutrients we provide to our system.

Virat Kohli drinks Black water. Yes you herad right... It's black!!

It costs a whopping Rs 3,000-4,000. This is a special drink because it contains natural-black alkaline water, which helps you stay hydrated. The 'Black Water' is high in pH. pic.twitter.com/2pUl77VDXw — Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) August 23, 2021

Obviously, with these many qualities, it is bound to be more expensive. One liter of black water can cost ₹3000-4000, which isn't too big of an issue for someone like Kohli, we are assuming.

However, if you wish to buy it online, you may get it at lower rates.

Earlier, Malaika Arora was spotted with black water by the paps, and even then the product had made headlines.

I think I am going to stick to regular, plain water, but if you have money to spare, why not?