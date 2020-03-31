Day after day, we are all running out of things to do at home. I mean how many times can you clean the same cupboard? The task right now isn't just to keep yourself occupied, it has to be fun too. And that’s where sports stars come in who never seem to stop surprising us.

So if you are also in need of some inspiration about what you can do with your day, here are some of your favourite sportspersons showing you exactly that..

If you can do it this, who needs a gym?

What’s happening here? 😜 azan is eating "pakora” to put on more weight to make it harder for me to lunge😂 he already is heavy enough 🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/pYsgDXqwqi — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) March 23, 2020

Bend it like Usain Bolt

This is how Ben Stokes is holding up, literally

2mins04sec before I collapsed... @Colly622 and I are challenging people with this,see how you all get on #BringSallyUpChallemge pic.twitter.com/5iVnnNH1M5 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 23, 2020

Now isn’t that a perfect catch?

And sometimes Tik Tok is the answer

Or do it in style with Chris Gayle

The multi-talented giving multiple options

Experiment with hair cuts, like Virushka

Flex some brain muscles too

And here’s our Master Blaster giving out a heartfelt message

We all are responsible for ensuring that those who have tested positive for #COVID19 receive all our love and care & don’t feel any stigma.



We must all practice #SocialDistancing but we shouldn’t isolate them from our society!



We can win this war only by supporting each other. pic.twitter.com/riPDQE0knf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2020

So, what are you going to do next?