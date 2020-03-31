Day after day, we are all running out of things to do at home. I mean how many times can you clean the same cupboard? The task right now isn't just to keep yourself occupied, it has to be fun too. And that’s where sports stars come in who never seem to stop surprising us.
So if you are also in need of some inspiration about what you can do with your day, here are some of your favourite sportspersons showing you exactly that..
If you can do it this, who needs a gym?
Bend it like Usain Bolt
This is how Ben Stokes is holding up, literally
2mins04sec before I collapsed... @Colly622 and I are challenging people with this,see how you all get on #BringSallyUpChallemge pic.twitter.com/5iVnnNH1M5— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 23, 2020
Now isn’t that a perfect catch?
And sometimes Tik Tok is the answer
Or do it in style with Chris Gayle
#StayAtHomeChallenge 😁💪🏿 #Attiitude pic.twitter.com/NMIDxeiz0P— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) March 19, 2020
The multi-talented giving multiple options
Experiment with hair cuts, like Virushka
Meanwhile, in quarantine.. 💇🏻♂💁🏻♀ pic.twitter.com/XO0UJ7NmSU— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 28, 2020
Flex some brain muscles too
And here’s our Master Blaster giving out a heartfelt message
We all are responsible for ensuring that those who have tested positive for #COVID19 receive all our love and care & don’t feel any stigma.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2020
We must all practice #SocialDistancing but we shouldn’t isolate them from our society!
We can win this war only by supporting each other. pic.twitter.com/riPDQE0knf
So, what are you going to do next?