In the last year, I have seen more super-overs in cricket than I have in my entire life. It all started with the World Cup final which we barely survived; after that, there was India vs New Zealand series and now the IPL.

We aren't even done with the group stage, and already 5 super-overs have been played in the tournament.

But things peaked last night when both matches - KKR vs SRH and MI vs KXIP ended in a tie - with the latter resulting in a second super-over because both team scored equal runs in the first.

Three super overs In a day, can it get any better!! #ipl — jagadeesan (@Jagadeesan_200) October 18, 2020

2 super overs in a day.

Plus another super in super over as super over was a tie 😵 — Anurag Sharma || MSD Fan Account 💛🔥 (@anuragsh10) October 18, 2020

That's something no one saw coming, so it's only natural to clear some doubts about what would have happened, had the second super-over also ended in a tie?

What are the playing conditions for second super over and what happens if we have a tie again? — Aamir (@Aamirviews) October 18, 2020

Just for curiosity, so what happens if you tie 2 super overs ? — T’Sonde (@aditya_sonde) October 18, 2020

The answer is: There would have been another. And another, and another...until they would have found the winner.

Or time would have run out. (Should mention here that the IPL website still carries the old rules and they are not accurate).

Anyway, after the nightmare that the World Cup final was for New Zealand, ICC changed the boundary count rule, and now you keep playing till there is a winner.

We usually don't want our weekends to end, but this one even more so 👏#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/kt5w5ypuhO — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 18, 2020

In the second super-over, bowlers and dismissed batsmen from the first, can't participate.

Additionally, the team who batted last in the previous super-over goes first in the one after. And the ball used by the captain remains the same.

So that's that. Good to have some clarity on the matter, because the way this IPL is going, who knows what might happen.