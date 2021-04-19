In 2014, Maria Sharapova became a topic of interest for Indians. And not in a good way.

In fact, it was probably in the worst way possible, the reminder of which the tennis player would get many times in the years to come.

*Year 2014*



Maria Sharapova : "I don't know who is Sachin Tendulkar"



Indians to Sharapova : pic.twitter.com/49RAwyweGW — Rahul (@iamRahul66) August 20, 2019

Anyhow, so it all started when, after a Wimbledon match, she was asked if she knew Sachin Tendulkar, who was present to watch the game.

To this, Sharapova bluntly replied, "I don't". These two words proved to be very costly for her as 1 billion Indians took serious offense to the matter.

Good - a telling off - Maria Sharapova 'Blasted' For Not 'Knowing' Sachin Tendulkar - Wimbledon 2014 News http://t.co/GFfMFJ4RJ4? — Mark Nixon (@markalannixon) July 3, 2014

People couldn't believe that Sharapova did not know about the God of cricket and went as far as demanding an apology.

The matter got so out of hand that Sachin had to address it himself. A report from Hindustan Times quoted him as saying:

Her comment (was) not disrespectful, maybe she doesn't follow cricket.

Now, while Sachin didn't make a big deal out of this, his fans swore never to forget it. And so, when Sharapova got involved in the doping scandal in 2016, the "knew it" comments started pouring it.

Sharapova was found guilty of taking meldonium, a substance that was banned by the tennis authorities. She said she wasn't aware of the rule and held a press conference for the same, but Indians didn't care much about that.

Who is Sachin Tendulkar?



Well here is the answer!



God and Immortal of Cricket! pic.twitter.com/RvtCg5N96N — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 10, 2016

Maria asked 'who is sachin tendulkar'. She failed dope test. #God se panga....now she know #WhoIsSachinTendulkar — Amit Sharma (@amit0917) March 11, 2016

Though more recently, she got an apology from the Indians, after Sachin Tendulkar tweeted about the farmers' protests.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

The tweet was very similar to the one posted by many celebrities and people criticised the cricket legend for not taking a stand.

Few years back, we made a terrible mistake. Sorry chechi..☺️

Forgive us 🤗https://t.co/wnMFDT3WjU — Amalnath Sathyan (@AmalnathSathyan) February 4, 2021

Am the sorry sis..

Our duplicate God has no balls. — Thomas Varghese (@Aprilborn1985) February 4, 2021

We don't let go of things very easily, do we?