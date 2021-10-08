CSK pacer Deepak Chahar made it to the news last night after proposing to his girlfriend on LIVE TV following the match against Punjab Kings in Abu Dhabi. Chahar went down on a knee, gave her the ring, popped the question and got a very happy YES!

But the internet has been a little curious to know about Chahar's fiance. Well, for starters, she goes by the name, Jaya Bhardwaj. Jaya and Deepak have known each other for a long time

She works in the corporate sector in the national capital. Apparently, she is also the sister of reality show MTV Splitsvilla Season 2 winner Siddharth Bharadwaj.

According to reports, she travelled to UAE with Chahar for the second leg of IPL 2021 and is expected to tie the knot with the Indian pacer upon their return to India.

Also, probably shouldn't have to say this but she's not white. She's just really fair as Deepak Chahar's sister tweeted!

And my brother is taken❤️💍 @deepak_chahar9

Lo mil gayi bhabhi😁. She is Jaya Bharadwaj and she isn’t a foreigner…Delhi Ki ladki h.

God bless you both😘#engagement #love pic.twitter.com/DbMMxKwIJ7 — Malti Chahar🇮🇳 (@ChaharMalti) October 7, 2021

Here's one more picture of the happy couple.