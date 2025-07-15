WI vs AUS 3rd Test: Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland wreak havoc as West Indies bowled out for just 27 runs

Cricket fans, brace yourselves! The WI vs AUS 3rd Test wasn’t just a match; it was a wild cricket carnival packed with record-shattering moments. If you thought Test matches were just five days of slow-burn suspense, this one probably gave you whiplash. Let’s break down the highlights that made even the most jaded fans sit up, spill their chai, and Google “lowest Test score ever.”

1. Starc’s Lightning-Fast Five-For

Bhai, Mitchell Starc didn’t just bring fire, he practically summoned a hurricane! In just 15 balls, he ripped through the WI line-up with the fastest five-for in Test history; his first over alone was a triple-wicket maiden. That spell? A total demolition job that also saw him crashing into the exclusive 400 Test wickets club, behind legends like Warne and McGrath. Savage, and honestly, WI batters looked like they’d rather be anywhere else.

Image courtesy: Pinterest

2. Boland’s Hat-Trick Heroics

Just when you thought WI couldn’t catch a break, Scott Boland did a “hold my beer” and picked up a hat-trick. He sent Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph, and Jomel Warrican packing in three consecutive balls, pure Test match theatre. With this, Boland became just the 10th Aussie ever to claim a Test hat-trick. Talk about having your “main character moment” when your team needs it!

Image courtesy: ESPNcricinfo

3. West Indies’ Historic Low

Aye haye, WI fans, sending virtual hugs. Their team got bundled out for just 27 runs, the lowest score in West Indies Test history and the second-lowest ever in Tests. Only one run above that infamous New Zealand 26 from 1955! To make things even more “bad day at the field work,” seven Caribbean batters got out for ducks. Sometimes, the cricket gods are dramatic AF.

Image courtesy: Mint

4. Starc’s Milestone Match

Oh, and did we mention? This “massacre by swing” all happened during Starc’s 100th Test, talk about showing up big for your party! With that, he became the fourth Aussie with 400+ wickets, putting him in the same group as Warne and McGrath. His 6-9 figures will haunt WI batters in their dreams for a while.

5. Australia’s Series Sweep

Australia didn’t just win, they dominated the whole series with a clean 3-0 sweep in the Caribbean. Previous matches were already runaway wins by 159 and 133 runs, but this final show was the drop-the-mic moment. It’s their first multi-match series whitewash in the West Indies.

Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, and if this match taught us anything, it’s: never say never, and always expect the madness! Whether you laughed, cringed, or shouted at your TV, this one will live in highlight reels for years!