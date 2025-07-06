Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova crashes; Novak Djokovic hits century to lead veterans into last 16

Wimbledon 2025 has officially gone from zero to masaledaar in less than three sets. Every year we think, “Bas, iss baar toh predictions pakka,” and Wimbledon’s like, “Hold my racquet!” From surprise goodbyes to record-breaking hellos, this is that time of year when your chai and sports updates both need extra sugar because it’s all drama, all day, folks.

1. Queen Krejcikova Dethroned: Humble Pie, Anyone?

Defending champ Barbora Krejcikova’s third-round loss had tennis fans doing a collective double-take and aunties everywhere muttering, “Beta, rest kar lo.” Turns out, even the best can run out of steam; Krejcikova’s nagging back injury flared up, and American 10th seed Emma Navarro swooped in with a feisty 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win. The twist? Krejcikova stormed through the first set like a boss, but then her energy levels nosedived faster than your data pack mid-Instagram Reel. Which means, for the eighth year in a row, Wimbledon will crown a new queen. What a plot twist!

2. Djokovic Hits a Century: Legend Mode Unlocked

Novak Djokovic decided age is just a number, and also, apparently, a flex. At 38 (uncle goals, anyone?), he swept past Miomir Kecmanovic with a ruthless 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win, racking up his 100th Wimbledon victory. Yes, you read that right, a HUNDRED wins at this iconic Slam. Only Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer have done it before. Elite company, much? Call him the G.O.A.T., call him ‘Novak Bhai’, all we know is, he’s serving up inspiration (and backhands) on repeat.

3. The Youth Takeover: New Kids, Big Dreams

Apart from Krejcikova, top guns like Rybakina have crashed out early, totally flipping everyone’s “safe bets.” And into this chaos have marched the Gen Z squad, rising stars like Emma Navarro and 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who are grabbing headlines and hearts with every smashing forehand. The next gen of women’s tennis? Consider it officially on the rise.

Wimbledon 2025 is serving up more twists than a Bollywood thriller! With seasoned champs bowing out and new stars shining bright, tennis fans are in for a rollercoaster ride. What’s your take on these epic showdowns?