Just a week after the cancellation of Wimbledon due to the coronavirus pandemic, news has emerged that a clause in its insurance policy will now help recover some amount from the revenue loss of $250 million.

According to SBNation , Wimbledon is about to receive around £114 million (RS 1074 crore approx.) from the policy.

Richard Lewis, Wimbledon’s outgoing chief executive, in an interview with The Guardian said:

We’re fortunate to have the insurance and it helps...The insurers, the brokers and everybody involved have been excellent to work with so far, but there’s still a lot of work to do.

The All England Club had reportedly updated its Wimbledon insurance policy about 20 years ago to include the pandemics clause after the worldwide SARS outbreak in 2002 and looks like, it has finally paid off.