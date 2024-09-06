The 2024 Paralympics was nothing short of electrifying, and guess what? India absolutely rocked it! Our athletes came, saw, and conquered the games with performances that left us cheering from our couches. From stunning victories in athletics to jaw-dropping moments in badminton, Team India proved they’re a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.
If you missed the action, don’t worry! Here’s a list of Indian medal winners at the 2024 Paralympics. Spoiler alert: They’re all rockstars.
1. Avani Lekhara
Gold Medal in R2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing
2. Mona Agarwal
She brought home the bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event, adding another feather to India’s cap at the 2024 Paris Paralympics!
3. Preethi Pal
Bronze Medalist in T35 100m
4. Preethi Pal
Preethi claimed her second medal at the Paris Paralympics with a bronze medal in women’s 200 T35 on Sunday (Sept 1), becoming the first Indian to achieve such a feat.
5. Manish Narwal
Silver Medal in men’s 10m air pistol
6. Rubina Francis
Bronze Medal in women’s 10m air pistol
7. Nishad Kumar
Nishad Kumar soared to new heights on Monday, September 2, clinching India’s third para-athletics medal—a stunning silver in the T47 high jump!
8. Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar
In a nail-biting finish, Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar delivered a clutch performance, defeating Italy’s Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina 156-155 to claim the bronze!
9. Nitesh Kumar
On Day 5 of the 2024 Paralympics, Nitesh Kumar made a spectacular splash by clinching the men’s singles SL3 gold medal.
10. Sumit Antil
Gold Medal with a record throw of 70.59m in the men’s Javelin
11. Manisha Ramadass
Bronze medal in the women’s singles SU5
12. Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj
Silver Medal in the men’s singles SL4 category
13. Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan
Bronze medal in the women’s singles SH6 category
14. Thulasimathi Murugesan
Silver medal in the women’s singles SU5 category
15. Yogesh Kathuniya
Silver medal in the men’s discus throw F-56 event
16. Deepthi Jeevanji
Bronze medal in the women’s 400m T20 final with a time of 55.82 seconds
17. Ajeet Singh
Silver with a best effort of 65.62m in the men’s javelin throw
18. Sundar Gurjar
Bronze medal in the men’s javelin throw F46 final
19. Sharad Kumar
Silver medal in men’s high jump T63 category
20. Mariyappan Thangavelu
Bronze medal in men’s high jump T63 category with his best effort of 1.85m
21. Dharambir
Dharambir shattered the Asian record with a 34.92m attempt to win the gold medal in the men’s F51 event
22. Pranav Soorma
Indian club thrower Pranav Soorma made his mark at the 2024 Paralympics, clinching the silver with an impressive throw of 34.59m
23. Harvinder Singh
History was made as Harvinder Singh became the first Indian archer to strike Paralympic gold in the men’s Individual Recurve Open.
24. Sachin Khilari
Silver medal in the men’s Shot Put F46 category
With a growing legacy at the Paralympics, these athletes are proof that no obstacle is too big to overcome. We’re already counting down the days to the next games, knowing that India will come back even stronger. So, what’s next for our para-champions? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: they’ve already etched their names in the history books.