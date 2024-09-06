The 2024 Paralympics was nothing short of electrifying, and guess what? India absolutely rocked it! Our athletes came, saw, and conquered the games with performances that left us cheering from our couches. From stunning victories in athletics to jaw-dropping moments in badminton, Team India proved they’re a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

If you missed the action, don’t worry! Here’s a list of Indian medal winners at the 2024 Paralympics. Spoiler alert: They’re all rockstars.

1. Avani Lekhara

Gold Medal in R2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing

2. Mona Agarwal

She brought home the bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event, adding another feather to India’s cap at the 2024 Paris Paralympics!

3. Preethi Pal

Bronze Medalist in T35 100m

4. Preethi Pal

Preethi claimed her second medal at the Paris Paralympics with a bronze medal in women’s 200 T35 on Sunday (Sept 1), becoming the first Indian to achieve such a feat.

5. Manish Narwal

Silver Medal in men’s 10m air pistol

6. Rubina Francis

Bronze Medal in women’s 10m air pistol

7. Nishad Kumar

Nishad Kumar soared to new heights on Monday, September 2, clinching India’s third para-athletics medal—a stunning silver in the T47 high jump!

8. Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar

In a nail-biting finish, Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar delivered a clutch performance, defeating Italy’s Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina 156-155 to claim the bronze!

9. Nitesh Kumar

On Day 5 of the 2024 Paralympics, Nitesh Kumar made a spectacular splash by clinching the men’s singles SL3 gold medal.

10. Sumit Antil

Gold Medal with a record throw of 70.59m in the men’s Javelin

11. Manisha Ramadass

Bronze medal in the women’s singles SU5

12. Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

Silver Medal in the men’s singles SL4 category

13. Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan

Bronze medal in the women’s singles SH6 category

14. Thulasimathi Murugesan

Silver medal in the women’s singles SU5 category

15. Yogesh Kathuniya

Silver medal in the men’s discus throw F-56 event

16. Deepthi Jeevanji

Bronze medal in the women’s 400m T20 final with a time of 55.82 seconds

17. Ajeet Singh

Silver with a best effort of 65.62m in the men’s javelin throw

18. Sundar Gurjar

Bronze medal in the men’s javelin throw F46 final

19. Sharad Kumar

Silver medal in men’s high jump T63 category

20. Mariyappan Thangavelu

Bronze medal in men’s high jump T63 category with his best effort of 1.85m

21. Dharambir

Dharambir shattered the Asian record with a 34.92m attempt to win the gold medal in the men’s F51 event

22. Pranav Soorma

Indian club thrower Pranav Soorma made his mark at the 2024 Paralympics, clinching the silver with an impressive throw of 34.59m

23. Harvinder Singh

History was made as Harvinder Singh became the first Indian archer to strike Paralympic gold in the men’s Individual Recurve Open.

24. Sachin Khilari

Silver medal in the men’s Shot Put F46 category

With a growing legacy at the Paralympics, these athletes are proof that no obstacle is too big to overcome. We’re already counting down the days to the next games, knowing that India will come back even stronger. So, what’s next for our para-champions? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: they’ve already etched their names in the history books.