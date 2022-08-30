In what has turned out to be the most unbelievable turn of events, French World Cup winner Paul Pogba's brother Mathias Pogba has accused him of using witchcraft against teammate Kylian Mbappé. He made this 'revelation' in a video posted on social media, in which he said that there is a lot he can still expose about his brother.

Mathias levied some big accusations against Paul, adding that he almost died in 2018 because of the French footballer.

In response, Paul Pogba's legal team released a statement, which only gave Mathias another reason to go public about his anger. A report by Get French Football News, quoted him as saying:

Hahahaha, what I expected to happen has happened: my little brother is finally starting to show his true face. Since it was he who started talking, lying to the police and who brought out the information, you can’t blame me. Now it’s true, my version of the facts actually happened and unlike you (Paul), I have enough to prove my words and your lies.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, though. The actual case is much bigger.

After Mathias uploaded the video, Pogba accused him and some childhood friends of trying to extort money from him by holding him on gunpoint. Reportedly, the group demanded 13 million euros for not being supportive enough after becoming a star. This was Paul's statement.

The recent declarations of Mathias Pogba on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They are coming after threats and attempts of extortion by an organised gang against Paul Pogba.

The French authorities are investigating a case of “attempted extortion by an organized gang” with regards to Paul Pogba.



Pogba has told police that he was trapped by childhood friends and two hooded men with assault rifles, who demanded €13m from him. https://t.co/eDVLmg2E3c — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 28, 2022

Between March 25 and 29, when France hosted the Ivory Coast and South Africa in two friendlies, Paul Pogba visited his family in Langy-sur-Marne.



His friends then took him to an apartment in Paris, where they accused him of not helping him financially since turning pro. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 28, 2022

The matter is currently under investigation and the internet is suitably shocked by the whole incident.

So remember when Paul Pogba’s house was burgled whilst he was playing a UCL game for Man Utd and having his World Cup medal and other belongings stolen with his two young sons at home sleeping, yeah won’t surprise me if his brother was involved and masterminding everything. https://t.co/qJjF6fZPa0 — H (@Hasssssss_) August 28, 2022

The brother of Paul Pogba, Mathias Pogba has just announced that he’s going to “expose” Paul, Mbappe and Paul’s agent.



Absolutely bizarre. — Jᴀᴄᴋʏ Hᴇɴᴄʜᴍᴀɴ♦️ (@JackyHenchman) August 27, 2022

Thoughts go out to Paul Pogba during this fucked up time.



Nobody should have to deal with this. Especially not from family. — Breezy (@BreezyUTD) August 28, 2022

Whatever Paul Pogba's brother has to say, I don't want to hear it. If you're snitching on your brother, you're already a rat. Sort your family issues in private. Stop trying to blackmail your blood in public. — Ameen ♠️ (@moh_mean) August 28, 2022

Paul Pogba’s story is so sad, twisted and evil, I can’t even get words out to describe how upsetting this is, how can your own blood and friends turn on you like that over money, it really is the route of all evil, I hope Pogba gets the right support and team around him 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/tm6AmabOrG — ESR #10 (@oneofakindESR) August 28, 2022

Paul Pogba’s own brother is part of a blackmail towards him.I swear success and wealth comes at it’s own costs so sad — 🕴🏾 (@willysaligoat) August 28, 2022

I understand Paul Pogba, Ademayor more than I wish. Sometimes your own family members can be your most evil ennemies. — Rebecca Enonchong (@africatechie) August 29, 2022

How to process this?!