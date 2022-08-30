In what has turned out to be the most unbelievable turn of events, French World Cup winner Paul Pogba's brother Mathias Pogba has accused him of using witchcraft against teammate Kylian Mbappé. He made this 'revelation' in a video posted on social media, in which he said that there is a lot he can still expose about his brother.
Mathias levied some big accusations against Paul, adding that he almost died in 2018 because of the French footballer.
In response, Paul Pogba's legal team released a statement, which only gave Mathias another reason to go public about his anger. A report by Get French Football News, quoted him as saying:
Hahahaha, what I expected to happen has happened: my little brother is finally starting to show his true face. Since it was he who started talking, lying to the police and who brought out the information, you can’t blame me. Now it’s true, my version of the facts actually happened and unlike you (Paul), I have enough to prove my words and your lies.
This is just the tip of the iceberg, though. The actual case is much bigger.
After Mathias uploaded the video, Pogba accused him and some childhood friends of trying to extort money from him by holding him on gunpoint. Reportedly, the group demanded 13 million euros for not being supportive enough after becoming a star. This was Paul's statement.
The recent declarations of Mathias Pogba on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They are coming after threats and attempts of extortion by an organised gang against Paul Pogba.
The French authorities are investigating a case of “attempted extortion by an organized gang” with regards to Paul Pogba.— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 28, 2022
Pogba has told police that he was trapped by childhood friends and two hooded men with assault rifles, who demanded €13m from him. https://t.co/eDVLmg2E3c
Between March 25 and 29, when France hosted the Ivory Coast and South Africa in two friendlies, Paul Pogba visited his family in Langy-sur-Marne.— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 28, 2022
His friends then took him to an apartment in Paris, where they accused him of not helping him financially since turning pro.
The matter is currently under investigation and the internet is suitably shocked by the whole incident.
The brother of Paul Pogba, Mathias Pogba has just announced that he’s going to “expose” Paul, Mbappe and Paul’s agent.— Jᴀᴄᴋʏ Hᴇɴᴄʜᴍᴀɴ♦️ (@JackyHenchman) August 27, 2022
Absolutely bizarre.
Thoughts go out to Paul Pogba during this fucked up time.— Breezy (@BreezyUTD) August 28, 2022
Nobody should have to deal with this. Especially not from family.
Paul Pogba’s story is so sad, twisted and evil, I can’t even get words out to describe how upsetting this is, how can your own blood and friends turn on you like that over money, it really is the route of all evil, I hope Pogba gets the right support and team around him 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/tm6AmabOrG— ESR #10 (@oneofakindESR) August 28, 2022
Paul Pogba’s own brother is part of a blackmail towards him.I swear success and wealth comes at it’s own costs so sad— 🕴🏾 (@willysaligoat) August 28, 2022
I understand Paul Pogba, Ademayor more than I wish. Sometimes your own family members can be your most evil ennemies.— Rebecca Enonchong (@africatechie) August 29, 2022
How to process this?!