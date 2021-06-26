You know how they say dreams never die? Well, this champion has proved so. Rahul Rohilla always had a dream of finding his way to the Olympics.

But life had other things in store for him. He started out his practice back in 2013 but 3 years later, he had to put a stop to it as his parents suddenly fell sick.



Another hope of India in Tokyo Olympics is Rahul Rohilla who has qualified in men’s 20 km race walk with a timing of 1:20:26. I'm happy to felicitate and also assure full support during preparation for the Olympics ! pic.twitter.com/haKWtAqeFT — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 27, 2021

Since his father was an electrician, while his mother was a housemaker, he had to provide for the family.

Rahul shared that the monthly cost for his parent's medicines went up to ₹10,000-12,000 after which there was no money left for his diet and walking shoes. He had to leave his dream mid-way.

राहुल भाई ने बहुत कठिन परिस्थिति में बहुत ही कठिन परिश्रम करके यह मुकाम हासिल किया है जिसका वह असली हकदार है और हम भगवान से प्रार्थना करते हैं कि इस कठिन परिश्रम का फल राहुल भाई को टोक्यो ओलंपिक में अवश्य प्राप्त हों।🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/AT0T2WuRru — saurabh raidwan (@SRaidwan) June 25, 2021

Seeing their son in distress, Rahul's parents encouraged him to resume his practice. By 2016, he started working on his dream yet again more determined than ever.

He didn't even have a coach, so he took his brother's help to train as he had also played at the National levels.

In 2017, Rahul had also joined the army through sports quota and worked hard on his dream to make it to the Olympics.



Now, all that hard work has paid off because he has finally received a quota for the Tokyo Olympics Games in the category of Brisk Walk Race.

"राहुल रोहिला"

पिता जी इलेक्ट्रीशियन है, पंखे रिपेयर का काम करते है।आर्थिक परिस्थितियों से राहुल ने एक समय खेल छोड़ दिया था। दोबारा मेहनत कर 2017 में सेना में भर्ती हुए। आज अपनी इच्छा शक्ति और मेहनत के बलबूते पर ओलंपिक्स में खेलने जाएंगे। हरियाणा के इस सपूत के जज्बे को सलाम।🙏 pic.twitter.com/mwv7XTMOmh — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) June 25, 2021

He qualified for the same by completing a 20km race walk in just one 1 hour 20 minutes and 26 seconds.

He has shown us all that dreams never really die if you believe in them.