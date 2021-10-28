In a video that is being appreciated by cricket fans across the world, Pakistan's Babar Azam and Shadab Khan ask the crowd to stop chanting "security" after the side's victory against New Zealand.

For the uninitiated, New Zealand had earlier cancelled its Pakistan tour citing security reasons. The fans, clearly still hung up on the situation, started saying "security" in a supposed banter attempt.

This Pakistan team has nailed the wholesome and professional thing.



Here's captain Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan asking the Pakistan crowd to tone down their "security" chants to New Zealand.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Is0YZzZ2HI — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) October 27, 2021

However, the captain and the vice-captain decided that they'll have none of it, and that's quite impressive.

