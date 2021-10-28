In a video that is being appreciated by cricket fans across the world, Pakistan's Babar Azam and Shadab Khan ask the crowd to stop chanting "security" after the side's victory against New Zealand.
For the uninitiated, New Zealand had earlier cancelled its Pakistan tour citing security reasons. The fans, clearly still hung up on the situation, started saying "security" in a supposed banter attempt.
This Pakistan team has nailed the wholesome and professional thing.— Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) October 27, 2021
Here's captain Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan asking the Pakistan crowd to tone down their "security" chants to New Zealand.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Is0YZzZ2HI
However, the captain and the vice-captain decided that they'll have none of it, and that's quite impressive.
Quite a Mature thing trom young lads like them. Proud of You @babarazam258 @76Shadabkhan https://t.co/oUEB9ird80— Fahad Sandhu (@FahadFOHA) October 28, 2021
This is what professionalism is all about. One month back New Zealand Cricket board postponed their tour to Pakistan for security alert. But last night Babar Azam and Shadab asking the Pakistan crowd to tone down their "security" chants to New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/gAt2hJpIsk— KH SAKIB 🇧🇩 (@Crickettalks91) October 27, 2021
This guy is just❤️ https://t.co/vrirjgXrKK— Miss_nobody (@Missnobody009) October 28, 2021
This man is winning heart. @babarazam258 https://t.co/2JFp42W2i0— Ajay Thakur (@iamajaythakur) October 27, 2021
Stay wholesome fam https://t.co/CdGat8fJQr— SMRZ (@SMRZaidi110) October 27, 2021
Becoming a fan of this team with every passing day https://t.co/cPGoclwErq— Raj S || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) October 27, 2021
This team has my heart. Such class ❤️ https://t.co/XZyPB4heyc— malku 🇵🇸 (@atayyyf) October 27, 2021
How kind and well mannered our players are❤️— Khawaja Hanzala Shafi (@Advocate_789) October 27, 2021
See this @BLACKCAPS#PAKvNZ https://t.co/BDaxYrkCqr
This is so nice to see.