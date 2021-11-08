India is going to play its last match of World T20, 2021, and with that our campaign at the tournament officially comes to an end. It's not something anyone had foreseen so you might be a bit lost as to what to do now. Here are some suggestions.

1. Stare at a wall, remind yourself that it won't collapse as India did.

2. Count days to the next ICC event, pray every day till then.

3. Figure out a respectful way of disrespecting New Zealand for ruining our chances again and again.

4. Watch cred commercials for entertainment which cricket sadly could not provide in this tournament.

5. Be thankful that at least your memes performed well.

6. Play fantasy cricket, beat Pakistan.

7. Try to feel genuinely happy for the teams that have qualified for the semi-final, fail.

8. Watch the throwback videos of World T20, 2007 final.

9. Trace Joginder Sharma, send him a mail, ask if he wants to make a comeback.

10. Watch Lagaan to experience what winning feels like.

11. Finish that Rohit-Kohli debate now that you have all the time in the world.

12. Don't break the television.

Sorted.