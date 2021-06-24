Most people have a 'second team' they support in any particular sport. For most Indian cricket fans, the second team is New Zealand. And so, when the Black Caps won the World Test Championship final last night, the showering of admiration and love from our side was real. 

It is fair, too. Kane Williamson and team have worked very hard to win an ICC tournament, and have been denied the trophy in 2019 because of dumb luck. To add to that, they are mannered guys, which never hurts.

Hence, yes, it would have been brilliant to see India win, but we can more than live with New Zealand's victory too. Here are some reactions that prove the same.

No one hates the Black Caps.