Most people have a 'second team' they support in any particular sport. For most Indian cricket fans, the second team is New Zealand. And so, when the Black Caps won the World Test Championship final last night, the showering of admiration and love from our side was real.

It is fair, too. Kane Williamson and team have worked very hard to win an ICC tournament, and have been denied the trophy in 2019 because of dumb luck. To add to that, they are mannered guys, which never hurts.

Hence, yes, it would have been brilliant to see India win, but we can more than live with New Zealand's victory too. Here are some reactions that prove the same.

Fitting Kane & Ross, two of NZ's greatest ever batsmen, see off the chase



NZ have bossed India 3-0 in WTC, including the #WTCFinal



This team, under Kane, is the greatest Kiwi team



NZ are not only nice guys. They can win championships too.



Congrats, New Zealand. Special stuff. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) June 23, 2021

The easiest thing to say tonight would be "nice guys finish first". But this is a New Zealand team that has been really good in ICC events in the last few years & now winning the title they have deserved for the cricket they played. So hopefully the focus is on that. #WTCFinal — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 23, 2021

2015 WC Final - 💔



2019 WC Final - 💔



2021 WTC Final - 👑👑



New Zealand finally getting rewarded for the good work they have done over the years!



As Simon Doull said, "Nice guys do finish first sometimes."



Congrats @BLACKCAPS!#WTCFinal | #INDvNZ

pic.twitter.com/GzZBYN3mGr — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) June 23, 2021

Nice guys don’t always finish last! Congrats NZ. World No.1! #WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/fshdbR1sHD — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 23, 2021

Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team.#TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance.



As I had mentioned the first 10 overs will be crucial & 🇮🇳 lost both Kohli & Pujara in the space of 10 balls & that put a lot of pressure on the team. pic.twitter.com/YVwnRGJXXr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 23, 2021

Missed being 50-over champions 2 years ago in the same country, but winning the inaugural World test Championship in style, many congratulations @BLACKCAPS , absolutely worthy champions. Happy for Kane Williamson and @RossLTaylor #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/TNnkLvaMsO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 23, 2021

The series spanning over 3 years in decades gets the one winner. Cricket at its best. 🌟



The gentlemen's game, won over by the gentlemen of the game: The inaugural ICC Test Championship Winners are New Zealand! Congratulations. 🇳🇿 #WTC21 #WTCFinal #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/k1SJfSxn6z — K.Nirmal Herath (@KNirmal69KNH) June 24, 2021

Thats the best part of team New Zealand, true gentlemen of the game. Congratulations!! https://t.co/jChoJx7GHj — Parag Pawar (@parag_pawar) June 23, 2021

#INDvNZ #WTCFinal2021



India has lost to the Team of Gentlemen of the Game - New Zealand 🇳🇿

Sad for #TeamIndia but happy for Kane Williamson.

This Guy needed to win ICC tournament. Well deserved 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q1Nb1Hej7Q — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) June 23, 2021

You cannot be sad when this team becomes World Champions. Congratulations New Zealand! You deserve it! 👏🏼🎉🏆🇳🇿



The Men in Black and the skipper Kane Williamson... They deserve it! ❤



Thank you Blackcaps! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4PPZCvtKEx — 𝗦𝗮𝗵𝗶𝗹 𝗝𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 ™ (@SahilSingh_CR) June 23, 2021

Incredibly happy for Ross Taylor. All time New Zealand legend, towards the end of his career of fifteen years and winning such an important game while being on crease. You deserve it, man. ❤️❤️❤️ — Krishna (@felinesupremacy) June 23, 2021

From losing the two consecutive world cup finals 2015 and 2019 to winning the first ever Test championship trophy..A remarkable journey.Truly, they deserve this. #NewZealand @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/NbOfgKsR1x — Pranay reddy (@Pranu_reddy7777) June 23, 2021

New Zealand deserve to win WTC final! I am sure how hurtful it must've felt after that WC 2019 final. A famous Tamil dialogue comes to mind, "Nallavangala aandavan sodhippan; aana kai vida maatan" (God tests the good folks; but doesn't let go of them). Congratulations NZ! — Ravi Sutharsan (@RaviSutharsan) June 23, 2021

Congratulations #Kane and team New Zealand @BLACKCAPS 🇳🇿 for winning the #WorldTestChampionship NZ played better.. well deserved.. Team India chin up boys.. All the best for the England test series @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 23, 2021

Congratulations team New Zealand you guys really deserve this victory Kane ,Williamson is a champion player @NotNossy — Mj Sandhu (@JattManjeeta) June 24, 2021

Well done New Zealand team especially Kane williamson and the 6feet 8 inches kyle jamieson big congratulations to you guys for finally winning your dream Kane you deserve that ICC test championship. And best of luck for the future for BJ Watling. I'm very happy even I'm Indian. — Vijay Kapoor (@VijayKa50782722) June 24, 2021

No one hates the Black Caps.