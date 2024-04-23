Last night’s match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals wasn’t a particularly remarkable one. Table leaders Rajasthan easily cruised to a 9-wicket victory over the struggling MI. But yesterday’s match will be long remembered by Indian cricket fans for the match-winning century scored by the rising star of Indian Cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The 22-year-old scored 104 runs off just 60 deliveries while chasing a target of 180. This was his second century in the IPL and, notably, his first was against MI as well. Though Sandeep Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance, Jaiswal’s wholesome run of joy after scoring his hundred had all our hearts. With a soothing smile on his face struck the ball to take the single for his century, he removed his helmet and jumped with absolute exhilaration. He put his helmet and bat high up in the air, looking into the sky above with an expression of sheer gratitude towards how far he had come. He kissed the badge of RR, the team that has put all their trust in his formative years since buying him in 2020. It was a moment beyond numbers, beyond win or lose.

Everyone in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, even players from the opposition was in awe of this spectacular performance and the heartfelt celebration of Jaiswal. MI captain Rohit Sharma seemed super impressed and happy about this batting performance from the future star of Indian Cricket. His teammates Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel also imitated his century celebration in a gesture of camaraderie. In this age where batsmen are just trying to become explosive for the modern game, Yashasvi is the embodiment of grace and elegance with his classy cricketing shots.

Yashasvi comes from a very humble family in Bhadohi, UP. His early years of struggle saw him live in a tent in Azad Maidan and sell Golgappas in the streets of Mumbai. His rags-to-riches story of sheer passion, determination, and hard work makes his every achievement feel personal to us.

In 2020, once Sanju samson went out to eat panipuri at a stall.



The young boy selling Panipuri said “Bhaiya main bhi cricket khelta hoon, aap dekho meri batting”



Sanju agreed and watched his batting, he liked it and told team management and then RR captain smith.



And that boy… pic.twitter.com/EMGzuOMTUk — Dr Nimo Yadav Commentary (@niiravmodi) April 30, 2023

In his wholehearted post-match interview, he thanked his seniors, calling them Rohit Bhaiya, Virat Bhaiya, and Sanju Bhaiya. This just shows his humble personality and respect for the Greats.

Moment of the match. ❤️



– Jaiswal hugging Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/G792FHZ9m8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 22, 2024

Jaiswal is telling his Rohit Sharma bhaiya that winning the match is most important for me.



Selflessness and teamman mentality growing in Indian roots ❤️🥹!!pic.twitter.com/KAD6FFPXVy — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 23, 2024

It’s the T20 World Cup year, so this century is extra special for YBJ in making a strong case for his selection in the Indian Team. In a moment after the match with Rohit, he could be seen saying, “Match jeetna important hai, bas, aur kuch nahin chahiye”. This shows the elite selfless mentality he has for his team and that’s why we couldn’t wait to see him in the Blue Indian jersey, smashing the opposition bowlers with the touch of his class.