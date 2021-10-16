Indian cricket has really elevated the level of bowling in recent years, but it seems like we may have some serious competition in the future.

In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, one can see a kid from Bangladesh, not more than 10 years old, presumably, leaving batters astounded with his insane spin.

And when I say astounded, I mean it.

The video is a compilation of him dismissing batters, who can't seem to figure out their way against him. I mean, how do you play that?

Look out @ShaneWarne this kid has 👑 all over it.



📹 - YT/Sirazul Islam Suvo

Fittingly, the kid earned praise from the legend of the game, Sachin Tendulkar himself.

This started a chain of reactions on social media, and here are some of the reactions.

Amazing spin bowling and that too in all pitches, even in grass.

How on earth is that possible 😲 the ball doesn't fit in his small palm properly and he's doing leg spin with such turn and accuracy. Oh boy.. I saw him deliver a googly even 😮😱

All his leg spin's are 🔥 👌🏼

This Special talent should be nurtured properly.

Indeed a very talented boy.

One Twitter user identified the place the kid is from and urged Bangladesh cricket's concerned authorities to take note.

This boy is from Ulalghuni, Bangladesh. He is an amazing talent. officials from Bangladesh Cricket Board should take notice and nurture this kid. Who may say, few years from now he may be the next mystery spinner from subcontinent.

That is a wise suggestion because he could be just what the country needs.