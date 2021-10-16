Indian cricket has really elevated the level of bowling in recent years, but it seems like we may have some serious competition in the future.
In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, one can see a kid from Bangladesh, not more than 10 years old, presumably, leaving batters astounded with his insane spin.
And when I say astounded, I mean it.
The video is a compilation of him dismissing batters, who can't seem to figure out their way against him. I mean, how do you play that?
Look out @ShaneWarne this kid has 👑 all over it. Retweet if you agree 🔁— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) October 15, 2021
📹 - YT/Sirazul Islam Suvo pic.twitter.com/sxtS585LVG
Fittingly, the kid earned praise from the legend of the game, Sachin Tendulkar himself.
This started a chain of reactions on social media, and here are some of the reactions.
Amazing spin bowling and that too in all pitches, even in grass. https://t.co/hl3GIkXC6Y— Indian (@KnowledgeSekr) October 16, 2021
How on earth is that possible 😲 the ball doesn't fit in his small palm properly and he's doing leg spin with such turn and accuracy. Oh boy.. I saw him deliver a googly even 😮😱 https://t.co/mufvldnqfZ— Turd (@DaPutun) October 15, 2021
This Special talent should be nurtured properly. https://t.co/lS8zTb02Vd— Shoaib AB (@ShoaibAB9) October 15, 2021
Indeed a very talented boy. https://t.co/aNHS8A6OCo— Sagar Adhikari (@SagarAd40505327) October 15, 2021
Mind Blowing https://t.co/0Kk2OJNyyd— AB (@LalaLehri) October 15, 2021
One Twitter user identified the place the kid is from and urged Bangladesh cricket's concerned authorities to take note.
That is a wise suggestion because he could be just what the country needs.