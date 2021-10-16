Indian cricket has really elevated the level of bowling in recent years, but it seems like we may have some serious competition in the future.

In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, one can see a kid from Bangladesh, not more than 10 years old, presumably, leaving batters astounded with his insane spin. 

And when I say astounded, I mean it. 

The video is a compilation of him dismissing batters, who can't seem to figure out their way against him. I mean, how do you play that?

Fittingly, the kid earned praise from the legend of the game, Sachin Tendulkar himself.

This started a chain of reactions on social media, and here are some of the reactions.

One Twitter user identified the place the kid is from and urged Bangladesh cricket's concerned authorities to take note.

That is a wise suggestion because he could be just what the country needs.