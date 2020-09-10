In great news for Yuvraj Singh fans, the former explosive batsman has reportedly decided to come out of retirement, and has written to BCCI regarding the same.

However, this isn't for a place in the national squad. Yuvraj has decided to take a U-turn for his state team, Punjab.

Yuvraj Singh has decided to come out of retirement to play domestic cricket for Punjab 🏏



How do you feel about that, 🇮🇳 fans? pic.twitter.com/TmLuIJFvZz — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2020

Yuvraj Singh coming out of retirement to play T20s for Punjab could be very exciting for all his fans! @YUVSTRONG12 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 9, 2020

And PCA secretary Puneet Bali has a big role to play in this. He was the one who approached Yuvraj and asked him to make a comeback for the state which loves him so much.

In an interview given to Cricbuzz, Yuvraj spoke about the matter in detail.

Initially, I wasn't sure that I wanted to take up the offer. I was done with domestic cricket, though I did want to continue to play in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if I got permission from the BCCI. But I also couldn't ignore Mr Bali's request. I gave it a lot of thought, for nearly three or four weeks, and it was almost as if I didn't even have to make a conscious decision in the end.

Interesting! Good to see international experience in the domestic circuit. https://t.co/PKCJX3lFTq — Slipstream Cricket (@SlipstreamCrick) September 10, 2020

The idea of his comeback is to play a few more years, or at least one, and groom the young talent.

Heavy crowd pouring in to see the star is an added bonus, of course.

With regard to this, Puneet Bali said:

Punjab cricket needs him. He still has a lot to give as player and mentor. What I know is that he had written to dada two weeks ago. The response must have come by now.

Can't wait to see those pick-ups again from @YUVSTRONG12.

His experience will immensely benefit @TeamRanjiPunjab. https://t.co/3MxbUcFMJE — Ravindra Patel (@imRavindraPatel) September 10, 2020

It remains to be seen how thin pan out, but if Yuvraj does decide to make a comeback, it will be great for the sport in general.