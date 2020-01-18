The smartphone industry is changing rapidly. We see a new smartphone every month with is equipped with the latest features. If you are someone planning to buy a new smartphone, you might want to wait as there are a lot of amazing phones coming this year.

Here is the list of upcoming smartphones under ₹20,000.

Please note that the features that we have mentioned below are based on the leaks and rumours.

1. Xiaomi Redmi K30

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro were among the best smartphones of 2019. Now, the company is about to release the successor, Redmi K30, in India.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display that supports the 120Hz refresh rate. With a dual punch-hole camera and curved edges, the front panel of the smartphone looks like what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

On the other hand, the rear panel of the phone features a quad camera setup including a brand new 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor.

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note series is known to pack some impressive specs in the budget category and the upcoming Note 9 Pro is expected to continue the same.

The phone is expected to feature a 64MP rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and a 6.53-inch display. Redmi may launch the phone during the first quarter of 2020.

3. Xiaomi Mi A4

Xiaomi's Android One smartphone series is quite famous in the Indian smartphone market. Now, the company is expected to update the series really soon with its successor, Xiaomi Mi A4.

Just like the previous generations, the Mi A4 is expected to be an all-rounder phone offering a decent camera setup, impressive performance, a big battery and a stock Android experience. We can expect the phone to arrive during the second half of 2020.

4. Xiaomi Redmi Y4

After a successful launch of Redmi Y3 in 2019, the next Redmi Y smartphone is expected to release in 2020. Although we don't know a lot about the phone, being a selfie-centric series, the Redmi Y4 is expected to feature a top-notch selfie camera with AI support.

The Y series smartphones have done reasonably good in the Indian smartphone market and the same is expected from the next phone of the series.

5. Oppo K5

With a 6.4-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, quad-camera setup and an under-display fingerprint sensor, Oppo K5 is expected to launch in 2020.

6. Xiaomi Redmi 8 Pro

Xiaomi India has already released Redmi 8A and Redmi 8 in the Indian market. While the company is yet to confirm the features of the smartphone, the Redmi 8 Pro is expected to launch sometime in 2020.

The phone is expected to feature a Full HD+ display, a decent processor and a big battery with fast charging support.

7. Vivo U3

With a massive 5000mAh battery, a 6.53-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, triple rear camera setup and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, the Vivo U3 is a much-awaited mid-range smartphone which is expected in 2020.

8. Honor 20s

2019 was not a very good year for Honor in India. However, in 2020, the company is expected to release its Honor 20s with a hope to achieve good sale numbers.

The phone is expected to arrive with a 6.36-inch LCD display, HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC and triple rear camera setup.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone under ₹20,000, you might want to wait for these smartphones to launch in the market.