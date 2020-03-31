At a time when the whole nation is going through lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are working from their homes. This is also a time when people are attending the conference calls on video chat.

Though there are plenty of video calling apps can connect a whole group of people with each other, only a few are reliable and free to use. Here are a few options for you.

1. Google Duo

The app is one of the simplest to use video calling services which only requires your phone number to start using it. The app supports up to 12 people to join a video call, which makes it a good fit for office meetings.

The app is free to use and it is available for both Android and iOS. You can download the app from here.

2. Google Hangouts

Hangouts is another popular social media app from Google that lets you connect to a group of people on video calls. In order to connect with people, all you need to know is their Gmail ID.

10 is the maximum number of people who can connect on a single video call. The app can be downloaded from here.

3. Skype

We all are familiar with this service that let users connect to each other through video calls. If you have a huge group, this is probably one of the best services as it supports up to 50 people on video calls.

The app can be downloaded from here.

4. FaceTime

If you are an Apple iPhone user, you probably know this social media app. It was a one-on-one video calling app until the release of iOS 12. Now, the app supports up to 32 people at the same time.

Though the app comes pre-installed on all the Apple devices, one can download the app from here.

5. Talky

If you are looking for a service that does not require you to sign up, Talky is for you. Simply enter a room on the homepage, review your audio/video settings and you are set to make video calls.

The service supports up to 15 participants in a video call. Talky is a browser-based chat, hence it does not require any software.

So there you have it, these are the 5 video calling apps that you can use to connect to your friends during the lockdown.