After launching the feature where users can check their DMs directly on the web, Instagram has now made it possible for users to watch live broadcasts directly from their browser.

According to Android Police, Facebook-owned photo and video sharing service, Instagram, has now added support for watching live content from the browser.

This means that now you can watch live streams of your favourite content creators from the comfort of a large screen.

While the mobile Instagram live experience has comments scrolling through a transparent window which can obstruct the view, the web interface has a separate section for the comments. This makes viewing way better than what we have on our smartphones.

At the time when the whole world is running on digital communications, this feature is a small but welcoming addition to one of the world’s most popular social media platforms.