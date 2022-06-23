Amazon's Alexa just announced its weirdest feature yet. Soon you can choose to have a deceased loved one tell you stories, play music or simply turn on the lights - all from your Alexa device.

While Amazon claims the goal is to "make the memories last" after "so many of us have lost someone we love" during the pandemic, the feature seems oddly manipulative and outright eerie: something straight out of a Black Mirror episode.

Twitter was equally weirded out:

It's cool that technology has evolved this far but I don't think it's right to play a prank on our brains like that. At some point, it will retaliate. 