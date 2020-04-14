After a lot of leaks and rumours, OnePlus has finally launched its 2020 flagships, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

This is the first time when we are getting features like IP68 water and dust resistance rating and wireless charging support on the Pro model, which were missing on OnePlus phones till date.

Here are all the specifications of the newly launched OnePlus 8.

The successor of the OnePlus 7 comes with a 90Hz 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display. For a power-packed performance, the smartphone is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB RAM.

For people interested in photography, the phone offers a 48MP wide-angle which is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps, a 16MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP lens for the macro shots. For selfies, the phone features a 16MP wide-angle lens.

Other features of the phone include 5G network support, stereo speakers, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, UFS 3.0 storage, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 3.1 and a 4300 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

If you think OnePlus 8 has pretty ordinary specifications, here's what the company has to offer with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The first and one of the most impressive features of the phone that sets it apart from the non-pro model is the presence of a huge 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD 3D curved glass display panel that supports 120Hz refresh rate.

This, according to the Display Mate's rating , is currently the best display on any smartphone.

While the phone features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the company tried its best to impress users with the new quad-camera setup. The smartphone ships with a 48MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP 3X telephoto lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens, a colour filter lens. A 16MP lens is placed at the front panel for selfies.

Other features of the phone include IP68 water and dust resistance rating, 5G network support, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, Wi-Fi 6, up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, stereo speakers, wireless and reverse wireless charging among others.

To support such powerful hardware, the phone packs a big 4510 mAh battery that supports 30W wired/wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Here are the prices

The base model of OnePlus 8 starts at $699 in the US while the higher storage model is priced at $799 in the US. On the other hand, the Pro model starts from $899 in the US and the higher storage model sells at $999 in the US.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it would be interesting to see how the consumers react to this premium smartphone series, especially in the budget focussed markets like India.