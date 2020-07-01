Amidst the rising tensions between India and China, the government decided to ban 59 Chinese apps in a bid to send a message and also to 'counter the threat posed by these applications to the country’s sovereignty and security'. These include some heavily used ones, and the move has thrown a lot of people's lives into disarray (at least in regards to social media and the like). If you're reeling from the ban, here are some alternative options you can try.

1. Instead of video-based apps like TikTok, Helo, Big Libe, Vigo Video, Vmate, U Video and Kwai, you can use - 

Mitron

Chingari 
Bolo Indya 
Roposo 
Dubsmash

Source: Indian Express

2. Instead of chatting apps like We Meet, We Chat, you can use - 

Facebook

Instagram
WhatsApp

Source: Whatagraph

3. Instead of Baidu Translate, you can use - 

Hi Translate

Google translate

Source: Whatagraph

4. Instead of Hago - Play With New Friends, you can use - 

Houseparty

Source: Slate

5. Instead of file-sharing services like Shareit, Xender, and ES File Explorer, which are banned, you can use - 

Airdrop (only for iOS users)
Share All 
SuperBeam
Files Go 
Jio Switch 
Send Anywhere 
Google Drive 
Smart share
Dropbox

Source: Play Apps

6. Instead of UC Browser, DC Browser, CM Browser, APUS Browser, you can use some obvious ones like - 

Google Chrome 

Mozilla Firefox 
Microsoft Edge 
Jio Browser
Opera

Source: Playapps

7. Instead of shopping apps like Shein, Club Factory, and ROMW, you can use - 

Myntra

Pricee
Flipkart
LimeRoad
Amazon

Source: India Desire

8. Instead of playing Mobile Legends on your phone, you can play

Fortnite Battle Royale 

Legends of Legends

Source: Android Authority

9. Instead of Camscanner, which can scan documents via your phone, you can use - 

Microsoft Lens 

Adobe Scan
Photo Scan 
TapScanner

Source: Techplotu

10. Instead of filter cameras like YouCam Makeup, BeautyPlus, Photo Wonder, SelfieCity, and Meitu

Banuba
Line Camera
B612 Beauty & Filter Camera

Source: Medium

11. Instead of Newsdog, UC News, QQ Newsfeed, you can get your news from - 

Inshorts

Google news
NDTV news

Source: Digital trends

12. Instead of 360 Security, which fights viruses and malware, you can use - 

Avira
Kaspersky
Bitdefender Mobile Security & Antivirus

Source: BitDefender

Hopefully this helps you tide over the sudden absence of apps.