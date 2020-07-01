Amidst the rising tensions between India and China, the government decided to ban 59 Chinese apps in a bid to send a message and also to 'counter the threat posed by these applications to the country’s sovereignty and security'. These include some heavily used ones, and the move has thrown a lot of people's lives into disarray (at least in regards to social media and the like). If you're reeling from the ban, here are some alternative options you can try.

1. Instead of video-based apps like TikTok, Helo, Big Libe, Vigo Video, Vmate, U Video and Kwai, you can use -

Mitron

Bolo Indya Roposo Dubsmash Chingari

2. Instead of chatting apps like We Meet, We Chat, you can use -

Facebook

Instagram

WhatsApp

3. Instead of Baidu Translate, you can use -

Hi Translate

Google translate

4. Instead of Hago - Play With New Friends, you can use -

Houseparty

5. Instead of file-sharing services like Shareit, Xender, and ES File Explorer, which are banned, you can use -

Airdrop (only for iOS users)

Share All



SuperBeam





Send Anywhere Google Drive Smart share

Dropbox Jio Switch

6. Instead of UC Browser, DC Browser, CM Browser, APUS Browser, you can use some obvious ones like -

Files Go

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Microsoft Edge

Jio Browser

Opera

7. Instead of shopping apps like Shein, Club Factory, and ROMW, you can use -

Myntra



Flipkart LimeRoad Amazon Pricee

8. Instead of playing Mobile Legends on your phone, you can play

Fortnite Battle Royale

Legends of Legends

9. Instead of Camscanner, which can scan documents via your phone, you can use -

Microsoft Lens

Adobe Scan

Photo Scan

TapScanner

10. Instead of filter cameras like YouCam Makeup, BeautyPlus, Photo Wonder, SelfieCity, and Meitu

Banuba

Line Camera

B612 Beauty & Filter Camera



11. Instead of Newsdog, UC News, QQ Newsfeed, you can get your news from -

Inshorts

Google news

NDTV news

12. Instead of 360 Security, which fights viruses and malware, you can use -

Avira

Kaspersky

Bitdefender Mobile Security & Antivirus

Hopefully this helps you tide over the sudden absence of apps.