Amidst the rising tensions between India and China, the government decided to ban 59 Chinese apps in a bid to send a message and also to 'counter the threat posed by these applications to the country’s sovereignty and security'. These include some heavily used ones, and the move has thrown a lot of people's lives into disarray (at least in regards to social media and the like). If you're reeling from the ban, here are some alternative options you can try.
1. Instead of video-based apps like TikTok, Helo, Big Libe, Vigo Video, Vmate, U Video and Kwai, you can use -
Mitron
Chingari
Bolo Indya
Roposo
Dubsmash
2. Instead of chatting apps like We Meet, We Chat, you can use -
3. Instead of Baidu Translate, you can use -
Hi Translate
Google translate
4. Instead of Hago - Play With New Friends, you can use -
Houseparty
5. Instead of file-sharing services like Shareit, Xender, and ES File Explorer, which are banned, you can use -
Airdrop (only for iOS users)
Share All
SuperBeamFiles Go
Jio Switch
Send Anywhere
Google Drive
Smart share
Dropbox
6. Instead of UC Browser, DC Browser, CM Browser, APUS Browser, you can use some obvious ones like -
Google Chrome
Mozilla Firefox
Microsoft Edge
Jio Browser
Opera
7. Instead of shopping apps like Shein, Club Factory, and ROMW, you can use -
Myntra
Pricee
Flipkart
LimeRoad
Amazon
8. Instead of playing Mobile Legends on your phone, you can play
Fortnite Battle Royale
Legends of Legends
9. Instead of Camscanner, which can scan documents via your phone, you can use -
Microsoft Lens
Adobe Scan
Photo Scan
TapScanner
10. Instead of filter cameras like YouCam Makeup, BeautyPlus, Photo Wonder, SelfieCity, and Meitu
Banuba
Line Camera
B612 Beauty & Filter Camera
11. Instead of Newsdog, UC News, QQ Newsfeed, you can get your news from -
Inshorts
Google news
NDTV news
12. Instead of 360 Security, which fights viruses and malware, you can use -
Avira
KasperskyBitdefender Mobile Security & Antivirus
Hopefully this helps you tide over the sudden absence of apps.