Apple is set to enter the smart speaker market and will soon be launching Apple HomePod in India.

This news comes after Apple launched iOS 13.3.1 with support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod. Indian users will now be able to use the device with every feature which includes the ability to ask Siri to play songs, podcasts, and radio stations.

The Apple India website announced that the HomePod will be available for purchase for Rs 19,900. The product was launched in the US at $349 (roughly Rs. 24,900) back in 2018. Though it was brought down to $299 which is roughly Rs. 21,300, it still is more expensive than the Indian price.

Even though the website has announced the price and features, there are no details on when exactly it will be available for sale in stores.