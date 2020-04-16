If you ask people, which brand produces the most expensive consumer products, Apple would be the answer in most of the cases.

Well, it's true. From iPhones to Mac Pro, Apple is known to produce some very expensive hardware.

RememberApple Pro Standthat costs a whopping $999 (₹76,653)? Now, the company has launched something similar and as you might have guessed, it's not affordable.

With the given price tag, one may think that these kits are something special, but these wheels and feet are simply made from stainless steel.

The website quotes, "Put your Mac Pro on wheels with the Mac Pro Wheels Kit. The custom-designed stainless steel and rubber wheels make it easy to move your Mac Pro around, whether sliding it out from under your desk or across your studio."

It further adds, "Installation required. A 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit is included, but additional tools are necessary. Replacing the Mac Pro feet with wheels adds approximately one inch to the height of the frame."

After the information broke on the Internet, here's what people said:

Not sure what to choose now.. pic.twitter.com/wuyVOHWVMv — FLOADL (@ichheisseflo) April 15, 2020

apple selling mac pro wheels for the price of real car tires — Eron (@Eron876) April 15, 2020

If thug life had a face pic.twitter.com/MdHb0MBmsf — Pritesh Mishra (@pritesh749) April 15, 2020

They cost more than the new IPhone SE — ➫ Robert Schröder (@dasistrobert) April 15, 2020

Buying just the feet is a good way to dip your toes into the ecosystem before you can afford the whole system. — Mike Scalora (@mscalora) April 15, 2020

Hmmmmmm. Should I get an 11” iPad Pro, or a set of wheels? Hmmmm. — Lex (@ThisLex) April 15, 2020

And air pressure in those tires each goes for $49 — Irfaan Wahid (MVP) (@irfaanwahid) April 15, 2020

Starting price of @oneplus 8 Dang😂😂😂 — آصف (@ASIFSHA1KH) April 15, 2020

April fools is still going? — rickmesta (@RickMesta) April 15, 2020

Please. I can't wait to know what the experience is to be rolling in da hood in those. Tesla must be jealous — Bryant White (@B211490) April 15, 2020

How can they really justify that price? It's become a joke. wish someone would ask them directly at a press conference. — Alex Brazendale (@abrazendale) April 15, 2020

$999 for a pure aluminum stand... sure. But $699 for wheels and $299 for feet... hell no — Olly (@_iTzOlly) April 15, 2020

iPhone for $399 & Wheels for $699 ! Just another day in 2020 😅 — Akhil Yerabati (@justaguyintech) April 15, 2020

They have reinvented the wheel. — Vinayak Jhunjhunwala (@vinayakjjw) April 15, 2020

Both kits are available to order in the US, however, it would be interesting to see whether Apple launches them in India.