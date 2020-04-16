If you ask people, which brand produces the most expensive consumer products, Apple would be the answer in most of the cases.

Apple
Source: TechSpot

Well, it's true. From iPhones to Mac Pro, Apple is known to produce some very expensive hardware.

RememberApple Pro Standthat costs a whopping $999 (₹76,653)? Now, the company has launched something similar and as you might have guessed, it's not affordable.

Mac Pro feet kit
Source: 9To5 Mac

According toApple'sofficial website, which is now selling the wheels and feet for its Mac Pro separately, theMac Pro Wheels Kitcosts $699 (₹53,650), while theMac Pro Feet Kitcosts $299 (₹22,951).

Mac Pro wheels and feet
Source: Apple Insider

With the given price tag, one may think that these kits are something special, but these wheels and feet are simply made from stainless steel.

The website quotes, "Put your Mac Pro on wheels with the Mac Pro Wheels Kit. The custom-designed stainless steel and rubber wheels make it easy to move your Mac Pro around, whether sliding it out from under your desk or across your studio."

Mac Pro wheels kit
Source: Venture Beat

It further adds, "Installation required. A 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit is included, but additional tools are necessary. Replacing the Mac Pro feet with wheels adds approximately one inch to the height of the frame."

Mac Pro
Source: MacWorld

After the information broke on the Internet, here's what people said:

Both kits are available to order in the US, however, it would be interesting to see whether Apple launches them in India.