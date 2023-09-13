It’s that time of the season when Apple launched its brand-new iPhone 15 and the internet has different opinions and reactions. Needless to mention, it took the entire social media by storm and here are the best reactions.

Take a look:

this is iphone 15 pro max 20x zoom.



the zoom lens looked pretty legit from my testing. but of course, too early to tell if it beats the S23 Ultra or Oppo Find X6 Pro (the zoom kings). pic.twitter.com/qVx0UbncKj — ben (@bencsin) September 13, 2023

iPhone 15 – Rs 79,900

iPhone 15 Plus – Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 Pro – Rs 134,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max – Rs 1,59,900



with upgraded camera the new iPhone price is as abvove.😂😂#iPhone15 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/G0FAgstMQa — Khan Shaab (@KhanShaab_) September 13, 2023

This is a good thing. I am still rocking an iPhone 11. So when the 15 launches here I will be able to get the 12 for cheap 😂 I am always 2-3 generations behind because I honestly couldnt care less about the latest and greatest when it comes to phones. — Mostly Positive Reviews (@mpr_reviews) September 13, 2023

The latest iPhone 15 was released and the big news was that Apple switched to USB-C. The innovations in this space are stagnating. Including the others from the Andriod devices. — VIJEV (@VijeV) September 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The iPhone 15 series is a scam. There is literally no innovation except for a few improvements here and there.



It's the least iterative phone ever, with no significant improvement in any aspect except for the price hike. Overall, phones are becoming boring.#iPhone15… pic.twitter.com/AnFxOBkSNz — Ajinkya Vyawahare 🇮🇳 (@vajinkya16) September 13, 2023

iPhone India pricing



• iPhone 15

– 128GB: ₹79,900

– 256GB: ₹89,900

– 512GB: ₹1,09,900



• iPhone 15 Plus

– 128GB: ₹89,900

– 256GB: ₹99,900

– 512GB: ₹1,19,900



• iPhone 15 Pro

– 128GB: ₹1,34,900

– 256GB: ₹1,44,900

– 512GB: ₹1,64,900

– 1TB: ₹1,84,900 pic.twitter.com/eSKAFc17fF — TECH TAJPUR (@Rockstar729250) September 13, 2023

Wow, in India, you would need to spend about 213% of your monthly salary to afford an iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB! That's quite a hefty investment. 💸💰#AppleEvent #iPhone15 #iPhone15ProMax — Musahid Raza (@Musahid0786) September 13, 2023

#AppleEvent #iPhone15



Do you think this is an accurate meme for today? 😅 pic.twitter.com/QUUgAALXyG — Cryptoniar Project (@CryptoniarNft) September 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple se toh ab dil bhar Gaya hai mera but phir bhi new iphone chahiye #AppleEvent — Anand (@theanandfitness) September 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Cook dances, celebrates after he repackages 10 year old technology in #iphone15, calls it USB-C innovation.



He knows he’s gonna sell million of these every day $1199 apiece. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/zLn6cwDDF2 — Emini Tic (@TicTocTick) September 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

India would be the only country where iPhone will be made and also will be sold at highest price difference.



New units are made in China

But in 6 months production will start here in India, not sure if the price will remain same.#iPhone15Pro#AppleEvent#iPhone15 — Sid 🚀 (@siddusaik) September 13, 2023

Me when an iPhone 15 user trys to use my Samsung type C charger pic.twitter.com/hWGKOrDpBD — 𝙳𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚢𝚋𝚎𝚗 2.0☻ (@Dannyben_) September 12, 2023

In an event last evening, the tech giant announced their four new iPhones – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Max.