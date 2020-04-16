Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the cities across the world are under lockdown. Currently, people are focused on spending their money on essential items. This is the reason whyglobal smartphone shipments fell 38%in February compared to the same period in 2019.

However, smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus and Apple are still fulfilling their promise of releasing new phones in 2020. Now, Apple has gone ahead and launched the 2020 model of iPhone SE.

So, what's so special about this Apple iPhone and is it a good choice if you are looking to buy a new smartphone? Let's find it out.

The newly launched iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display which is paired with iconic Touch ID. Under the hood, the smartphone packs the latest A13 Bionic chipset that we have already seen onApple iPhone 11series.

For people interested in photography, the iPhone SE packs a single 12MP wide-angle lens, which uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to click Portrait mode photos.

It can also shoot4K videos at 60fps. On the other side, a 7MP sensor is placed for selfies.

Other features of the phone include Qi wireless charging, iOS 13, Dolby Vision, IP 67 water and dust resistance and HDR10 playback.

In India, the smartphone is launched in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage models with the starting price₹42,500. With this launch, the company has tried to focus on the mid-premium segment of the smartphone market.

At this price point, phones like OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 Lite, Realme X2 Pro are also available in the market and all of them are far better than the iPhone SE.