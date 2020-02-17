There are a lot of people who spend a lot of money on Apple Macs because it's generally considered safer than Windows PC. Compared to a Windows PC, a Mac is known to protect personal user data against malware, trojans and adware.

However, a new report suggests otherwise. According to the 2020 State of Malware Report, there has been a 400% increase in the overall prevalence of Mac from 2019 compared to 2018. The report also states that, in 2019, the company has successfully detected an average of 11 threads per Mac.

However, it's worth noting that during the same time, the number is way lesser for Windows PCs. If you are a Mac user and think this finding is scary, you must read further.

The report further states that around 24 million Windows adware were detected during the last year. In the same time, nearly 30 million adware were detected on Macs. The possible reason for this trend is the increase in the number of the market share of Apple Macs.

This report makes us realise that our personal data is not safe anymore, no matter what device or what operating system we use in our day to day lives. The best you can do to keep yourself safe is keeping your system up to date, not connecting to unsecured networks and avoid clicking on untrusted links.