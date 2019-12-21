It has been a while since Apple released its public version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. Finally, the company has opened the bug bounty program for people.

In a post on Apple's developer page, the company highlighted the bounty program which includes bugs in the iCloud service, device attack via physical access, device attack via user-installed apps, with the maximum payouts range from $100,000 (₹71,12,800) to $1 million (₹7,11,28,000).

Researchers who will find and report the issues to Apple Product Security will get a reward payout. The payouts will depend on the kind of bug discovered.

According to CNet, Apple started its security bounty program in 2016 and offered up to $200,000 (₹1,42,25,600) to find and report bugs in the system. Not just Apple, over the past year, Google and Facebook have also offered similar bug bounty programs.

So, if you are a developer or have some coding knowledge, try finding bugs in Apple's iCloud service. You may make some money out of it.