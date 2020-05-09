We've all heard of and eaten butter on toast or cheese on toast but, have you ever heard of art on toast? Never? Well, we present to you art on toast created by designer and artist Sasamana from Tokyo.

Sasamana also indulges in making lovely portraits, quirky nail arts and paintings.

On that note, here are some beautiful illustrations of art on toast that are unique and awe-inspiring to say the least. You'll definitely have a hard time trying to eat something this pretty. See it for yourself.

Click here to follow this account on Instagram.