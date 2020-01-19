There was a time when we had to spend a ton of money to get a phone with a decent camera, however, with the advancement of technology, the prices of smartphones are going down rapidly.
From a good camera setup to long-lasting batteries, budget phones these days have it all. If you are planning to buy a budget smartphone under ₹10,000 with a decent camera setup, here's a list for you.
1. Samsung Galaxy M30s
Along with an amazing 6.4-inch AMOLED display panel, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is offering a stunning triple camera setup that fits your budget.
2. Vivo U10
If you are tight on budget, Vivo U10 is another great option for you that can produce some great looking pictures. The smartphone features a 13MP wide-angle sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor.
Not just that, the phone is also equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery that can keep you going through the day without an issue.
3. LG W30
After Samsung, another South Korean tech giant that offers a good triple rear camera setup under ₹10,000 is LG with its LG W30.
The phone packs a 12MP lens with a big 1.25µm sensor that can capture better details even in low-lighting conditions. The second lens is a 13MP ultrawide sensor, while the third lens is a 2MP depth sensor.
4. Vivo Y12
Vivo Y12 is another great budget phone that you can grab if you are looking for a phone under ₹10,000. The phone is equipped with a 13MP sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.
What's better than three cameras? Of course, a Quad camera setup! Here are a few options.
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
If you are tight on budget but still want a phone that comes with multiple camera sensors at the back, Redmi Note 8 might be a good option for you. The phone offers a 48MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP dedicated macro lens.
6. Realme 5i
Realme 5i is the cheapest phone on our list but still offers a decent quad-camera setup. The primary lens is a 12MP sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor with a large 1.75µm depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens for close up shots.
7. Realme 5s
Realme 5s is another option for you that offers a great photography experience with its quad-camera setup. Even after being in the sub ₹10,000 price bracket, the phone offers a 48MP camera sensor. It also offers an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP dedicated macro lens to fulfil all your photography needs.
There you have it, these are the best phones under ₹10,000 with three or more rear cameras.