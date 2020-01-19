There was a time when we had to spend a ton of money to get a phone with a decent camera, however, with the advancement of technology, the prices of smartphones are going down rapidly.

From a good camera setup to long-lasting batteries, budget phones these days have it all. If you are planning to buy a budget smartphone under ₹10,000 with a decent camera setup, here's a list for you.

1. Samsung Galaxy M30s

Price: ₹9,999

Along with an amazing 6.4-inch AMOLED display panel, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is offering a stunning triple camera setup that fits your budget.

The primary lens of the phone is a 48MP wide-angle sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor for the bokeh effect in your pictures.

2. Vivo U10

Price: ₹9,990

If you are tight on budget, Vivo U10 is another great option for you that can produce some great looking pictures. The smartphone features a 13MP wide-angle sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor.

Not just that, the phone is also equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery that can keep you going through the day without an issue.

3. LG W30

Price: ₹9,999

After Samsung, another South Korean tech giant that offers a good triple rear camera setup under ₹10,000 is LG with its LG W30.

The phone packs a 12MP lens with a big 1.25µm sensor that can capture better details even in low-lighting conditions. The second lens is a 13MP ultrawide sensor, while the third lens is a 2MP depth sensor.

4. Vivo Y12

Price: ₹9,650

Vivo Y12 is another great budget phone that you can grab if you are looking for a phone under ₹10,000. The phone is equipped with a 13MP sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Not just that, the phone also packs a big 5000mAh battery.

What's better than three cameras? Of course, a Quad camera setup! Here are a few options.

5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Price: ₹9,999

If you are tight on budget but still want a phone that comes with multiple camera sensors at the back, Redmi Note 8 might be a good option for you. The phone offers a 48MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP dedicated macro lens.

6. Realme 5i

Price: ₹8,999

Realme 5i is the cheapest phone on our list but still offers a decent quad-camera setup. The primary lens is a 12MP sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor with a large 1.75µm depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens for close up shots.

7. Realme 5s

Price: ₹9,999

Realme 5s is another option for you that offers a great photography experience with its quad-camera setup. Even after being in the sub ₹10,000 price bracket, the phone offers a 48MP camera sensor. It also offers an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP dedicated macro lens to fulfil all your photography needs.

There you have it, these are the best phones under ₹10,000 with three or more rear cameras.