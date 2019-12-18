Hate waiting for your outdated laptop to boot? Stop, right now! You can get yourself an uber-cool, lightning-fast laptop well within your budget. Here are the top models that will cost you less than Rs.50000!

1. HP Core i5 8th Gen 14-Inch Thin and Light Laptop

Price: ₹.49,110

This beauty is perfect for those who love working in cafes, by the lake or in the great outdoors. It is so light that you can carry it wherever you go. To top that, you have 7 hours of battery backup, Intel Turbo Boost Technology for super-fast processing and built-in storage of 1TB.



2. Lenovo Ideapad 330

Price: ₹43,990



This is the laptop made for movie buffs. Seamless streaming, Dolby audio and the 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX150 Graphics card are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the features of this stylish device.



3. ACER Aspire 5 A515

Price: ₹39,990

This laptop is a serious workhorse. It has a quad-core processor, an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card and a battery that lasts all day long. And, all this is packed into a body that is one-fourth of an inch.



4. Lenovo Yoga 520

Price: ₹42,990

This is the laptop of the millennial. 4 convertible modes means that this laptop is truly as flexible as it can get. Portability is one feature that makes it perfect for people who are always on the go.



5. Dell Inspiron 5575

Price: ₹46,599

If looks could kill, this laptop would be behind bars. The infinity-edge display and the sharp diamond-cut edges are so futuristic. It is just as advanced in its performance with the AMD Ryzen 5 processor and the AMD APU Graphics card.



6. ASUS VivoBook 15 X509

Price: ₹49,670

All gamers gather around. Full HD Display, 8GB RAM, 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 6 hours of battery life means that you can keep at it till you hit that high score. To make sure that no one messes up your gaming mojo, this laptop also comes with a fingerprint sensor and biometric unlock option.



7. Dell Vostro 3580

Price: ₹44,979

Looking for the best value for your money? The Dell Vostro 3580 will definitely not leave you feeling disappointed. The core i3 6th Gen Processor lets you multitask like a pro. And, if you are one of those digital hoarders, the massive storage of this device is a blessing.

