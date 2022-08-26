We live in the times of the Internet of Things. Every product I purchase today must be high on utility before I can even consider spending my money on it.

Gone are the days of traditional wristwatches that — just — told the time. Now we want watches that count our sleep hours, record our heart rate, track our fitness, and manage our mobile phones, apart from telling us what time it is. (Cuz that's too bland)

Our watches are also an integral part of our everyday attire. So naturally, we want them to be the coolest. But that does not mean we need to be picking up the priciest smartwatch out there. Cost does not automatically make stuff cooler.

Go on Amazon, and you'll find the e-commerce platform brimming with the best brands selling the most affordable smartwatches with dozens of features. Here are some of the coolest smartwatches you can find for under 4000 bucks on Amazon. (Hold up! Your next package might be on the way any moment)

1. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch - ₹1799

With a vibrant large HD touchscreen display of 1.69 inches, Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch comes in multiple colours for just ₹1799. From blood oxygen tracking and heart rate monitoring to fitness tracking in terms of the number of footsteps, distance covered, and calories burned, this smartwatch hosts a variety of features with a strong battery backup. Besides, Virat Kohli loves the brand, so I don't think I need to say anymore!

2. boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in - ₹2999

"Alexa, please remind me to submit my presentation tomorrow." Ahh! An affordable smartwatch with built-in Alexa is a deal all of us need. With 1.69 inches HD display, bOAT Xtend promises an effortless touch experience with a check on overall health through stress and blood oxygen level monitors. This water, sweat, and dust-resistant watch also help manage calls and texts. It even comes with a 1-year warranty.

3. Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch - ₹1699

With a 1.4 inches full-touch HD display, Noise offers an economical waterproof smartwatch with a whopping battery backup of 10 days. The watch also monitors your blood oxygen levels and real-time heart rate. It even provides a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality (which most of us suck at). Besides, it has 60+ cloud-based watch faces, so it's essentially like you're wearing a new watch every day!

4. Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling - ₹2999

With a round 1.28 inches dual button display, this watch from Fire-Boltt allows you to make and receive calls with its built-in microphone and speaker. It's also very simple to sync contacts and access recent calls to make your life easier. You can just command your mobile phone through your smartwatch and get all your personal and work notifications on your hand. This water and dust-resistant smartwatch also tracks your blood oxygen levels, step and calorie count, and heart rate. It has got 60 sports modes. It's basically everything at once!

5. TAGG Verve Connect Ultra Always On Display Smartwatch - ₹3499

Tagg also offers exciting smartwatches like this square-shaped smartwatch with its 1.78 inches always on HD display. Its built-in voice assistant makes calling, listening to music, and giving instructions a hassle-free affair. With its strong battery backup, and proactive data sensors tracking all your health and fitness activities, this smartwatch is essentially a mini smartphone with abundant features that make life convenient. This is the watch that never sleeps.

PS - It's even password protected!

6. TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch - ₹1499

If you're looking for a more economical variant of Tagg, then its NEO smartwatch is just what you're looking for. With a battery life of 10 days and 1.69 inches HD waterproof display, this watch ensures that you never miss out on any important call or message notifications. Besides, it keeps track of your sleep, menstrual cycle, health, and fitness activities and promises you the stress-free life you need. You can also play games, use a calculator, meditate and even get sedentary reminders from this dynamic smartwatch.

7. boAt Wave Pro47 Made in India Smartwatch - ₹1499

This rectangular model from bOAT offers 1.69 inches HD premium display. It has several customizable watch faces to fulfill your OOTD needs. It tracks your heart and blood oxygen levels and fitness activities. It even offers multiple custom run plans and becomes a great comrade for your health and wellness in all seasons. Besides, its music and camera feature allows hassle-free access to your smartphone and even cricket matches notifications. In simple words, this watch is your sure shot way to Carpe Diem.

I have already added my brand new smartwatch to my cart. What's yours?