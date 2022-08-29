Smartwatches are one of the coolest accessories to wear these days. As the name suggests, it's SMART, stylish, and bade-kaam ki cheez! Activity tracking is a big reason as to why every technophile prefers to shop these watches for. Apart from usual call/mail notifications, sleeping pattern, paani peene, aur dil ki dhadkon se lekar chaar-kadam tak, everything is on your wrist.

What's cooler than that? Now, the question is how to find a perfect smartwatch online? 'Coz the ones who are not so tech-savy may find it hard to research or compare the prices of these watches on multiple shopping platforms.

Fret not. We are here. So, if you are planning to buy a smartwatch and have a budget of around ₹10k to ₹15k, we suggest you to visit Amazon. Here are 8 best smartwatches that you can shop under ₹15k on the website.

1. Titan Smart Pro Smartwatch- ₹11,995

This round Titan smartwatch with AMOLED display is pro at turning heads. It comes with five colour options including Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Red to match your vibe. The main features of this watch are altimeter, GPS, barometer, body temperature, and compass. If the battery is your major concern, then choose this 'coz you can power it up once & forget about the charging for 14 days. Apart from this, the smartwatch features SPO2 monitor to track your oxygen level. It also has period tracker.

2. Honor Watch GS 3 Smartwatch- ₹14,990

If you are searching for a smartwatch having an analog-kinda look, then this stylish and ultra-slim Honor smartwatch is for you. With a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and a 326 PPI resolution, it comes in Midnight Black, Classic Gold, and Ocean Blue colours. Its main features are multisport tracker, built-in GPS, phone call, calorie tracker, and a 24/7 blood oxygen monitor. Speaking of which, in case of low blood oxygen, the watch will 'jitt' and send a pre-warning on your wrist. Having a 30-hour battery life with continuous GPS operation, it can be charged within 5 minutes.

3. Samsung SM-R840NZKAINS Bluetooth Watch 3- ₹11,891

If you are a leather lover, then this (Renewed) Samsung smartwatch is your go-to option. Touted as the certified refurbished product, the circular Super AMOLED watch has been renewed to look new with minimal to no signs of wear after its first availability in 2020. It comes with black colour and has a leather strap. The renewed version has enhanced accelerometer for fall detection. Backed by a minimum six month long supplier's warranty, the watch boasts of its smart features like image view of notifications, smart reply, auto chat history, and AR emoji/bitmoji.

4. Fitbit FB507RGPK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch- ₹13,899

This Fitbit smartwatch is for the ones who wish to have Alexa on their wrists. If you want to avail Alexa facilities like getting quick news, weather details, setting bedtime reminders and alarms, and controlling smart home devices, then this smartwatch will surely attract you. Just speak to your watch and watch its wonders. Apart from getting notifications of calls, mails, and social media on this watch, Android users can also send quick replies using their voices when the phone is nearby. It comes with three colours including Petal/Copper Rose, Black/Carbon, and Stone/Mist Grey and has more than six days of battery life on one charge.

5. Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch Fitness Watch- ₹12,999

If you are into sports, then you should opt for this Amazfit smartwatch. We tell you why? This smartwatch features over 100 sports modes and can be used to monitor real-time critical data in real time for most of them. It has a 1.3-inch HD AMOLED display. With a 10 ATM grade, it also boasts of being water-resistant to a depth of up to 100 meters. It comes in three colours, Blue, Black, and Grey and has a 18-day battery life.

6. Huawei GT 2 Sport Bluetooth Watch- ₹14,700

If budget is not the issue, another sport smartwatch that you can pick is this Huawei one. The round stylish watch, having 1.39-inch AMOLED colour screen, boasts of having a feature of firstbeat professional running guidance. With 5 ATM technology, it also has a water-resistance for shallow waters like for swimming pools. The watch supports GPS and GLONASS satellite positioning along with HUAWEI TruSleepTM. It comes in two colours, Matt Black and Pebble Brown. It can be alive for two weeks on a single charge. It's wireless too.

7. OPPO Health & Fitness Smart Watch- ₹14,999

This OPPO smartwatch has a dual-curved display screen of 1.91-inch AMOLED technology and is compatible with all kinds of smartphones. It has five large exercise sensors at the back to track running, swimming, bike rides, walking, and other activities. The watch has 21 days of battery life and can charge up to 46% in just 15 minutes. This OPPO gadget also boasts of its water-resistant technology claiming that it can be worn in the shower, pool, or at the beach. It comes in Gold and Black colours.

8. Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch- ₹11,999

If you like simple display, then shop this Samsung Gear 2 smartwatch. This smartwatch in Dark Grey colour is manufactured by using durable stainless steel and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass. Not just dust or water, it also resists sweat so you can easily wear in the gym. This watch has a built-in wireless charging. You just need to place your gadget on the top of a included dock and there you go. Available for most Android phones, it is best compatible with Samsung Galaxy devices.

What are you waiting for? We've suggested you the best smartwatches under 15000 bucks. Buy and flaunt peeps.