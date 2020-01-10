Consumer Electronics Show 2020 is currently going on and just like previous years, we are witnessing some great innovations and prototypes from some of the most innovative tech companies around the world.

Here are some of the most innovative tech that we witnessed during the first three days of CES 2020.

1. CES 2020 was the first time that we witnessed notebooks with 5G capability.

After 5G enabled smartphones, now it's time for notebooks that support the 5G network. To achieve a blazing-fast 5G connectivity, Dell, HP and Lenovo showcased their first 5G laptops. We may see these laptops making their way in the market as the 5G network gets widely available.

2. OnePlus showcased Concept One, a smartphone with an invisible camera.

As promised, OnePlus revealed its OnePlus Concept One smartphone with an invisible camera at CES 2020. To bring this technology on to a smartphone, OnePlus and McLaren worked together and made glass for a smartphone that can turn from pitch black to complete transparent within 0.7 seconds.

3. Samsung unveiled affordable Galaxy Note 10 Lite & S10 Lite with high-end features.

To bring a flagship smartphone experience to the mid-premium category, Samsung launched the Lite versions of its Galaxy Note 10 and S10. Despite being Lite variants, both the devices packs some high-end features including the newer optical stabilization tech.

4. Lenovo launched the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world's first laptop with a foldable display.

During the event, Lenovo showcased the world's first laptop, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, that comes with a foldable display. To achieve the foldable capability, the laptop is equipped with a plastic OLED display that supports 2K resolution.

According to Lenovo, the laptop weighs just 999 grams and comes with a sim slot and a 55 Wh battery that can last up to 11 hours on a single charge. The laptop will be available to purchase this year.

5. Samsung introduced the world to NEONs, artificial humans that look and emote just like a real human.

Samsung NEON is one of the biggest highlights of CES 2020 that we have witnessed so far. NEONs are artificial humans that are able to interact with real humans using expressions and movements in real-time.

6. Samsung Ballie is a little AI-enabled robot that can recognise people near it.

Another major announcement from Samsung was Ballie, a small rotating robot that uses AI to recognise people around it and control smart home appliances. Not just that, the little robot can follow us around and call us if it senses issues around it.

7. Sony surprised the whole world with Vision-S, the company's first concept car that is filled with sensors.

Sony surprised the whole world by showcasing, Sony Vision-S, a concept car, built by the company's AI and robotics team, that is equipped with 33 sensors to provide a better driving experience.

8. We witnessed Samsung's The Wall MicroLED TVs that can bring the theatre experience to your home.

As the name suggests, Samsung's Wall TV is a giant display measuring a whopping 292-inches. For those who don't want such a huge tv, Samsung also has a 150-inch option with 8K resolution.

9. With impressive features and faster speed, Ninebot Segway S-Pod is a revolution in the world of micro-mobility.

With an electric chair, Ninebot is trying to reinvent the world of micro-mobility at CES 2020. The Segway S-Pod comes with a joystick to control the chair, but can also be controlled remotely through a tablet. The electric chair can reach a speed of up to 38 km/h.

10. Dell showcased its concept PCs that are redefining the way we think of computers.

Dell's first concept PCs, Concept UFO, are modular computers with the form factor of a Nintendo Switch. It comes with two removable controllers and can be used both as a desktop computer or a laptop.

The second concept by Lenovo is called Concept Duet. It is a dual-screen computer with two 13.4-inch displays.



The third and last concept computer was Concept ORI, a PC with a foldable display just like Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, boasting a 13-inch monitor while unfolded.

11. Samsung's invisible keyboard for smartphones

If you are someone who finds it difficult to type on a smartphone, Samsung might have just announced the right solution for you. The company has developed a way for phone users to type on any smooth surface just by tapping on it.

The SelfieType software uses front camera of the phone to track user's fingers and figure out where the taps would correspond to being on a full qwerty keyboard.

There you have it, these are some of the most impressive gadgets that we witnessed during CES 2020.