Last year, Elon Musk introduced a paid verification model on X (formerly Twitter) wherein the users were asked to pay $8 per month as a fee for blue ticks. While some paid for it, others chose not to. Since then, there has been a lot of chatter about verified accounts on the platform.

Source: Reuters

Now, surprisingly, Elon Musk-led X is giving massive payout to premium users in its advertising revenue-sharing program.

Reportedly, the premium users, mostly with blue ticks, must have at least 500 followers and 15 million organic impressions on their cumulative posts in the last three months. The minimum payout is $50.

Source: Mashable

Many premium users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the screenshots of the transaction:

These tweets say it all:

Twitter blue was worth it imo. pic.twitter.com/cPRs0fMqKt — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) August 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue tick ke paise vasool pic.twitter.com/pVrX5hTYWo — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 8, 2023

Here’s how much I made from Twitter Ad revenue in July



$1,220.81 = Ad revenue



I also made $330.49 from subscriptions



My total July Twitter income is $1,551.30 pic.twitter.com/TpPM43dPpa — borovik.eth (@3orovik) August 7, 2023

Twitter X payout finally hit! pic.twitter.com/iLnsdwTqyS — KickStreamsLIVE 🌎 (@KickStreamsLive) August 11, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

First Twitter Payment Lol 💰🤔 pic.twitter.com/qwwzlDWGtn — MASON VERSLUIS 🏆🔮 (@MasonVersluis) August 8, 2023

Another month, and another ad revenue share payment from Twitter/X.



Whoever thought you could make this much money just by posting about news and your opinions on social media?



It makes you wonder why it took social media companies this long to come up with the idea of sharing… pic.twitter.com/iSglXn089i — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 8, 2023

Some who don’t have blue ticks are also receiving the money.

Just got my twitter payment yippie. Thanks for the cheddar you freaking clowns!!!!!🧀 🤡 👏🏻 🎯 💰 #TeamX pic.twitter.com/QnveoaSWTb — King Bobby 👑 (@JustinHerronUFC) August 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

My First X Ad Revenue Payment without Blue Tick

Thanks @X @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/W3hj1M2sxm — Umar Sameer Ahmad (@UmarSameerAhmad) August 9, 2023

That’s a huge payout; what do you think?