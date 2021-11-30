The one name that has been doing rounds in the tech space this week is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO. After replacing Jack Dorsey, the 37-year-old Indian has taken over his role. He completed his B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay and even holds a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University.

However, desis are never satisfied with little information, are they? From his current salary and his IIT ranking to the personal information about his family, desis are searching for everything they can!

Here’s what desis have been searching for the new CEO of the microblogging and social networking website.

Not only this, netizens also spammed him with their ‘desiest’ requests. From getting the ‘fleet’ option back on the website to getting their reach increased, desis have been bombarding him with hilarious requests.

Parag bhai

Account ki reach badha do 🙌 — Yum Agrawal (@upsehooon) November 29, 2021

For the uninitiated, Parag Agrawal secured 77th rank in the IIT entrance examination.