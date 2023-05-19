The work-from-home model has been taking precedence in our world for the past few years. While it has its cons, the flexibility it offers cannot be denied. Because I mean, who doesn’t like working in their pyjamas? But recently, tech mogul Elon Musk described working from home as “Morally wrong.” Not just this, but he thinks it’s BS.
In an interview, the CEO said that the discourse around returning to work, has created concern among tech workers in Silicon Valley and across the U.S. He told CNBC’s David Faber that it’s unfair and hypocritical for a person to work from home, but expect service workers to show up for work, in person.
He said, “People should get off the goddamn moral high horse with the work-from-home bulls***.” With this statement, Musk has referred to how Amazon workers are expected to return to work, but perhaps the people higher up in the work hierarchy don’t have to do the same.
Here’s how the internet has responded to this statement of his:
What do you think about this statement of his?