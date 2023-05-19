The work-from-home model has been taking precedence in our world for the past few years. While it has its cons, the flexibility it offers cannot be denied. Because I mean, who doesn’t like working in their pyjamas? But recently, tech mogul Elon Musk described working from home as “Morally wrong.” Not just this, but he thinks it’s BS.

In an interview, the CEO said that the discourse around returning to work, has created concern among tech workers in Silicon Valley and across the U.S. He told CNBC’s David Faber that it’s unfair and hypocritical for a person to work from home, but expect service workers to show up for work, in person.

He said, “People should get off the goddamn moral high horse with the work-from-home bulls***.” With this statement, Musk has referred to how Amazon workers are expected to return to work, but perhaps the people higher up in the work hierarchy don’t have to do the same.

Here’s how the internet has responded to this statement of his:

Wasn’t expecting such a weird awful take from @elonmusk. Some people can’t work from home, I get it. But why does that mean I’m some monster for not fighting traffic for 3 hours a day to go into an office for no reason? — Mark Leonard (@Kupsey17) May 17, 2023

Elon's take makes zero sense as anyone working from a laptop does not need to waste 2h/day (sometimes more) just to go put the laptop on a different table.



The reason @elonmusk pushes this is that Tesla's product benefits from lots of cars on the roads and lots of commuting. He… — Vandelay ₿TC Industries ⚡ (@VandelayBTC) May 17, 2023

Assuming it’s a 2 hours commmute on average. Have you ever sent an email, Waited 1 hour or more for response? If you were working in the same building you would walk over and let them know. I have some friends in accounting that don’t really need to be present. They complain… — BigSeeGas (@BigSeeGas) May 17, 2023

"i do what I want and am happy, but this billionaire who gets paid to do interviews while I work for people just like him has a point." — The Tru Fenix (@thetrufenix) May 17, 2023

I can't entirely agree with Elon Musk on this one. Some people work better from home, and it's important to have that flexibility. Plus, with today's technology, remote collaboration is easier than ever. Let's embrace the diversity of work styles! @elonmusk — Munish Singh (@MunishSingh) May 17, 2023

If you want to work from home then you should work for yourself. — Michael Choe (@michaelschoe) May 17, 2023

"Working from home is Immoral" says the guy that has 10 children with three different women over the course of a decade. — Showtime (@showtimehcky) May 17, 2023

He also thinks people should work 80+ hours a week, sleep 4 hours a day and pays him employees 1/100000 of what he gets paid, despite not needing another dollar for the rest of his grandchildren's grandchildren lives. — Strausse182 (@Humble_beast182) May 17, 2023

I kind of agree with Musk on this, but it’s also morally wrong to have so much power and wealth in the hands of one individual, so when is he giving that up? — Deshmukh Patel (@DeshmukhPatelS) May 17, 2023

Elon Musk says it is “morally wrong” to work from home. Not only does it show that he has no understanding of what morality is, it shows that, in a very basic way, he is just very stupid. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) May 17, 2023

What do you think about this statement of his?