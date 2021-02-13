A few days ago, a surprise chat between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev on new audio-based social network Clubhouse skyrocketed its popularity among common people.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk also tweeted about being on Clubhouse.

On Clubhouse tonight at 10pm LA time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2021

If you are wondering what Clubhouse is, let's get you started.

It's an invitation-only audio chat app where you can start or listen to conversations in digital 'rooms'.

Can you listen to any conversation?

Apparently, no. You will need an invite link to join a particular group and even to sign up. Every new user gets two invites, and they earn more as they use the app.

Is it free?

Yes, it's available for free but again you will need an invite link from an existing member to join.

It can be downloaded by any iPhone user. Download it here.

Do you see images and videos, too?

On Clubhouse there are no posts, no pictures or videos and no DMs to slide into. It’s just a profile picture and a voice. You can also consider it like a podcast.

Is it available for Android users?

No, currently it is available only on iOS.

What all can you listen to on Clubhouse?

When you get access, the app offers a page full of conversational topics to follow like sports, tech, world affairs, etc. You can follow topics and people that interest you. The more topics and people you follow, the more likely you are to get suggestions for a room to join.

Launched in March 2020 in Silicon Valley for a few people, Clubhouse is now used by about 2 million people every week, including celebrities like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, comedian Kevin Hart, Drake, etc.