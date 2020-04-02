The OnePlus 8 series is scheduled to launch on April 14th and while we're not sure whether that launch will happen or not, thanks to the leaked information, we might already know almost everything about the device.

Although there is still a debate on how many devices are scheduled to be unveiled by the company, we are certain of the OnePlus 8 and the premium model, OnePlus 8 Pro. Talking about the specification of these two much-awaited smartphones, tipster Ishan Agarwal recently posted all the leaked features of the devices.

Exclusive: They're coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78" 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I'm so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

As per the post, both OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro might have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Soc along with the 5G support and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 storage and 8GB or 12GB RAM options. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro may offer the latest LPDDR5 RAM, while the non-pro model may continue using LPDDR4X RAM.

Moving towards the displays, the Pro model is expected to feature a 6.85-inch AMOLED QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus 8 will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ 90Hz display.

Talking about the cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to feature a 48MP+48MP+8MP+5MP camera setup at the back with a 16MP front camera sensor. On the other hand, the non-pro variant may have a 48MP+8MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera.

This time we might see a significant jump in the battery where the Pro model may sport a 4,510mAh battery with the support of 30W wireless charging and the non-pro model is expected to come with 4,300mAh battery.

This is also the first time when we may see features like IP68 water and dust resistance and wireless charging support on the pro model, which were missing on OnePlus phones.