During this lockdown, the usage of social media services has increased by a huge margin. Now, the social media giant, Facebook, has added a new emoji called Care or Hug, giving users more ways to show their concern to others.

A Pulsing Heart reaction is also been added to Facebook Messanger app. Alexandru Voica, a Facebook executive announced the rollout of the two new reactions on Twitter.

Alexandru Voica wrote, "We know this is an uncertain time, and we wanted people to be able to show their support in ways that let their friends and family know they are thinking of them."

In order to use the new reactions, users will have to post a heart reaction inside the chat and then long press to view the newer emojis.

The Care reaction, which will be the seventh addition to the existing reactions, can be used to react on comments, posts or other content on Facebook.

The new Care Reaction will be out for all the users globally starting next week, while the Pulsating Heart Reaction is already out to use.