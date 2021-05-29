Passion, hard work, and dedication are the three magic words that will get you anywhere in life. As humans, we're designed to dream, aspire, and strive big, but very few of us see the fruition of our dreams.

One such example of relentless passion and hard work is a boy from the gullies of Karnal, Haryana - Aditya Singh, better known as his stage name Vejeeta who rose to fame on the short video app Josh. A hip-hop artist by profession, Vejeeta has been hustling since 2015 to make a name for himself in the music industry.

An introverted, young Vejeeta discovered his passion for music at a competition when he managed to make the audience swoon. From then on, there was no turning back. He found solace in music as it became an outlet for him to not only express his talent but discover himself and his dreams. Today this hip-hopper has garnered over 150K fans on Josh.

And rightly so, while Vejeeta continues to make a name for himself in the music industry, the rapper humbly credits Josh for becoming the wind beneath his wings, giving flight to his dreams through the Josh CreatorThon where he met and shared the stage with his idol Badshah, in the Maldives last month.

This is what he had to say after the event that changed his life.

“Josh as a platform has helped me reach the right audience. Especially, Josh CreatorThon, which was a once in a lifetime experience, as I got the opportunity to meet and learn from my idol, Badshah. People have now started recognizing me for my art and I have come across a number of opportunities just because of Josh”.

Josh which is an Indian short-video platform that was launched in September 2020, has seen an influx of young Indian talent kicking up a storm and becoming the fastest-growing short-video app in India with over 99 million monthly active users, 48 million daily active users, and 2+ billion video plays per day!

Thanks to the exposure via Josh, since then Vejeeta has landed two new music projects with established music labels while he continues to fulfill his dreams and make it big in the industry.

Needless to say, we can't wait to see what this "gully boy" has in store for us. Till then why don't you download Josh here, and check out what India's young talent has to offer.