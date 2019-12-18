Christmas is around the corner, and so is the gifting season. Generally getting your loved ones suitable presents is a daunting task, and it gets even tougher when it's that ‘one’ geek friend (There’s always one around us. They are everywhere!). Having a tech-savvy friend makes your gift shopping list very complicated for two reasons— one, there’s very limited stuff that they will use and two, you cannot go wrong with what’s trending. But there’s nothing to worry since we have you covered. Here are ten gadgets to gift your geek BFF this Christmas!

1. FitBit Inspire HR:

If your friend is into fitness then this is the way to go. This gadget is high on both technology and utility. The Fitbit Inspire HR has a heart rate monitor, hence letting you track both cardio as well as strength exercises effectively using heart rate zones to calculate the number of calories burned.

2. Amazon Echo Dot:

This little smart speaker is not just compact but also affordable, and will surely win you over with its countless skills. And seriously we all are here for, “Alexa, -inserts wishes here-“, aren’t we?

3. GoPro Hero Waterproof Action Camera:

There’s no better way to pamper your geek best friend than to push her/him into the influencer game! With this, tech lovers can take high-quality photos (8 megapixels) and video (resolutions of 1440p30, 1080p60, and 720p100), and share film or stills on various social media channels.

4. Bose frames:

How can your tech-savvy BFF not be hype about Audio Sunglasses! It is the ultimate accessory for tech lovers.

5. Xbox One S:

If your friend is a gamer, they already have this picture up their vision board. With over 1300 preloaded games, you are sure to win their hearts with this one.

6. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug:

Because geeks should not drink from regulars mugs! Jokes aside, this extremely sophisticated device can remotely adjust to your ideal temperature, and also save presets for your favorite drinks. An ideal gift for tea or coffee lovers.

7. Polaroid Originals OneStep 2:

Vintage and classic! This is a true gift for a geek with an old heart. Ideal for photography enthusiasts or even people who just like to capture moments. Polaroid is hyped for all the right reasons.

8. Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System:

If you can, then it is time to up the gifting game. Make their geek dreams come to life with a personal VR system for your tech lover friends. Don’t be surprised if you cannot track them after Christmas, they are probably busy with the VR you gifted them.

9. Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen):

This is undoubtedly the best pick for people who love themselves a nice read. Gift them convenient reading with the thinnest and lightest Kindle Paperwhite ever!

10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless:

With 10 minutes of warp charging, these beauties give you 10 hours of listening time topped with Qualcomm cVc noise cancellation. With their smooth compatibility with android and ios, they are sure to be a hit with your friends.