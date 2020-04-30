After privacy issues like Zoombombing and data leaks, people are looking for a secured video calling service. Coming to the rescue, Google has now announced that its video calling software, Meet, is now free to use.

According to Google's official blog post, the company confirmed that the business-focused video conferencing service is now free for all Google account users. To get started, all you need to do is head to the official Meet website and log in.

Here, you can create a conference call. You can also download the Android or iOS app to use the service. With access being given in phases, Google Meet will gradually become free for every user over the coming weeks.

Google Meet can connect up to 100 participants at a time through video calls. This is a much-appreciated move by Google as people were in a search for secure and stable video conferencing service. If you are looking for other alternatives, you can check them here.