People who use Google Photos are receiving emails regarding a technical glitch stating that it may have inadvertently sent some private videos in the archive of other users.

According to Hindustan Times, the privacy breach took place due to a technical issue which resulted in some videos being sent to the wrong people. However, Google immediately notified those who may have been affected.

In its email, Google stated, "Some videos in Google Photos were incorrectly exported to unrelated users’ archives. One or more videos in your Google Photos account was affected by this issue. If you downloaded your data, it may be incomplete, and it may contain videos that are not yours."

It is estimated that only a small fraction of a per cent of those users who used the Takeout tool to export stored videos from the service between November 21st and November 25th of last year.

However, Google also confirmed, "The underlying issue has been identified and resolved."

Google built the Takeout tool to make it easy for people to download copies of their personal data from cloud-hosted services including stored photos and videos. However, in this case, the glitch delivered private videos to the wrong users.